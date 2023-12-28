Gorgeous weather in the Valley for the end of the year
We're topping out in the mid to upper 60s in Phoenix on Thursday, inching up around 70 degrees on Friday.
We're topping out in the mid to upper 60s in Phoenix on Thursday, inching up around 70 degrees on Friday.
A long-haul truck driver from British Columbia, reported missing shortly after arriving in Winnipeg for a delivery on Friday, has been found dead, according to a family friend.Farah Ali Mohamud, 34, drove to Winnipeg from Vancouver to deliver a load Friday morning and was scheduled to pick up another load on Saturday morning. His truck was found in the parking lot behind the Sherbrook Inn. "Police informed [family] that they discovered his body not far away … from where the truck was found," Sai
Hannah Waddingham appeared on the Christmas episode of ITV’s “James Martin’s Saturday Morning” (via The Independent) and revealed she’s ready to defend Tom Cruise against his critics after working with the Oscar nominee on the upcoming “Mission: Impossible 8.” It was announced in March that the “Ted Lasso” Emmy winner was joining Cruise and the …
On Christmas Day, Marjolaine Rocheleau was looking forward to spending quality time with her grandson, opening presents, baking cookies and playing outside. Instead, she spent the day at CHEO waiting for updates on his condition, after seven-year-old Jayden Hunter was seriously injured in a collision on the evening of Dec. 22. "His pelvis is broken in four different places, and also a vein in his left leg was sectioned in two, and they had to bring the vein back together," Rocheleau said of his
Western diamondbacks average 3 to 5 feet in length.
“It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side,” Trump reportedly said in 2002.
Savanah Soto went missing on Friday, day before she was scheduled to go into labour
A special family moment was captured between King Charles and his three grandchildren, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in a new BBC documentary
Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert announced Wednesday she is switching congressional districts, avoiding a likely rematch against a Democrat who has far outraised her and following an embarrassing moment of groping and vaping that shook even loyal supporters. In a Facebook video Wednesday evening, Boebert announced she would enter the crowded Republican primary in retiring Rep. Ken Buck's seat in the eastern side of the state, leaving the more competitive 3rd District seat she barely won last year — and which she was in peril of losing next year as some in her party have soured on her controversial style. “The Aspen donors, George Soros and Hollywood actors that are trying to buy this seat, well they can go pound sand," she said.
The GOP presidential candidate faced an internet pile on after she declined to say slavery was the cause of the Civil War.
DELANO, Calif. (AP) — “That '70s Show" actor Danny Masterson has been sent to a California state prison to serve his sentence for two rape convictions. Authorities said Wednesday that the 47-year-old Masterson has been admitted to North Kern State Prison, and they released his first prison mug shot. In June, Masterson was convicted of raping two women in his Los Angeles home in 2003.
The paiche, one of the biggest freshwater fish, is a risk to native fish stocks in the Amazon.
The two men had gone out the day after Christmas, scouting for fishing holes at a creek in northwest Indiana, when something shiny in the distance caught their attention.
Jones' attempt to hand out a gift on Christmas Day was stymied by an overzealous fan.
The Royal couple are leaving 2023's drama behind.
Shakira took to Instagram to express her gratitude and even shared photos of her parents in front of the statue.
The Meta CEO shares his three daughters with wife Dr. Priscilla Chan
Finland will be the first to suffer if there is an escalation between NATO and Russia, Moscow’s representative to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, said in an interview with the RIA Novosti propaganda outlet on Dec. 27.
Ukrainian fighter jets have destroyed a Russian warship docked at a port in occupied Crimea in an attack bearing the hallmarks of British Storm Shadow missiles.
SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korea leader Kim Jong Un has ordered his country's military, munitions industry and nuclear weapons sector to accelerate war preparations to counter what he called unprecedented confrontational moves by the U.S., state media said on Thursday. Speaking on the policy directions for the new year at a key meeting of the country's ruling party on Wednesday, Kim also said Pyongyang would expand strategic cooperation with "anti-imperialist independent" countries, news agency KCNA reported. North Korea has been expanding ties with Russia, among others, as Washington accuses Pyongyang of supplying military equipment to Moscow for use in its war with Ukraine, while Russia provides technical support to help the North advance its military capabilities.
China's defence ministry lashed out at the United States on Thursday, a week after their top military officials resumed high-level talks, criticising its continued meddling in the Asia Pacific region and saying it maintained a "Cold War" mindset. Both sides had pledged at the talks to work towards restoration of contacts to avert miscalculation and misunderstanding, with the U.S. calling for "more work" to ensure military communications stayed open and reliable. But a Chinese defence ministry spokesperson took a more hawkish tone at the year's last regular press conference.