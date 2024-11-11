Gorillas and a pygmy hippo enjoy Covent Garden fruit and veg to mark anniversary

Animals at London Zoo tucked into fresh fruit and vegetables from New Covent Garden Market to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the wholesale site.

Gorillas Alika, Effie and baby Venus, and Amara the pygmy hippo, enjoyed a breakfast of vegetables and greens from County Supplies, one of the fresh produce traders based at New Covent Garden Market.

The market’s 175 wholesale businesses provide fresh produce to hundreds of retail and hospitality businesses, counting Harrods, Claridge’s, Michelin-starred restaurants and London Zoo among their customers.

Wholesalers have shared their memories of the market over the years to mark the anniversary.

Effie and baby Venus, the western lowland gorillas at London Zoo (Matt Alexander/PA)

Owner of New Covent Garden Market wholesaler Bevington Salads and chairman of the New Covent Garden Tenants’ Association Gary Marshall has been working at the market for nearly 45 years.

He said: “I’ve seen how this market has changed over the decades, with my happy memories of the market stretching all the way back to being a teenager.

“I followed my father and grandfather into the market trade and like other wholesalers here, I’m proud to say that my business is being passed on through the generations.

“New Covent Garden Market is more than just a market. We’re the lifeblood of the supply chain in London and the south east of England.”

The chairwoman of New Covent Garden Market Authority, Wanda Goldwag, said: “New Covent Garden Market has been the beating heart of London’s food supply chain for 50 years.

“Providing the freshest produce to our vibrant city is so much more than a job for our wholesalers, it’s their passion and their livelihood and for many of them, it has been a baton to pass on through generations.

Alika, a western lowland gorilla at London Zoo, tucks into a breakfast of vegetables from County Supplies (Matt Alexander/PA)

“We’re incredibly proud to represent a diverse market with so much history. As we reflect on the legacy of this great market, we also look ahead to the next 50 years.

“The challenges of today – from sustainability to evolving customer demands – mean we must work harder than ever to ensure New Covent Garden Market remains a thriving hub for generations to come.

“Our commitment to nurturing the market and supporting the communities it serves has never been stronger.”

Originally based at Covent Garden in central London – lending the modern market its name – the market later relocated and officially opened for business at the 35-acre south bank site in 1974.

The late Queen Elizabeth II ceremonially opened the site the following year.

Now, New Covent Garden Market’s wholesale traders sell fruit, vegetables and flowers throughout the year from the Nine Elms site.

The traders typically work through the night, bringing in nearly £900 million in annual turnover.