'Gossip Girl' actor Ed Westwick marries 'Supergirl' star Amy Jackson in Italy

"Gossip Girl" actor and musician Ed Westwick has tied the knot a second time with model and "Supergirl" actress Amy Jackson.

Call it a CW crossover: Actor Ed Westwick and actress Amy Jackson have tied the knot for a second time.

The "Gossip Girl" actor, 37, and "Supergirl" alum, 32, wed in a "timeless" ceremony in Italy on Saturday, Jackson confirmed to People magazine Sunday.

The couple first wed in a London ceremony earlier this month. But the Italian nuptials offered "romance and vintage charm."

"We wanted a wedding spot that was not only naturally beautiful, surrounded by the ocean, hills and vineyards, but also unique, and we found just that," the "2.0" actress told the outlet.

The festivities included guests such as Kelly Rutherford, Westwick's "Gossip Girl" co-star, and model Daisy Lowe.

The three-day-long destination celebration kicked off Friday with a sunset cruise in Naples. "We sailed along the coastline of Ravello, Positano and Sorrento and then anchored at Capri for a dip (in the sea) as the sun set behind the Faraglioni rocks," Jackson told People.

On Saturday, the couple said "I do" in a ceremony at the historic Castello di Rocca, a fortress in Abruzzo, Italy. Jackson called it the "perfect setting" with "old-world charm" featuring floral designs that provided an "enchanted" vibe.

Westwick wore a Giorgio Armani suit with a white jacket, black bowtie and black slacks. Jackson wore a custom white gown with a 15-foot hand-embroidered veil by Italian designer Alberta Ferretti.

'Gossip Girl' star Chace Crawford implies he's hooked up with a castmate

Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick attend White Fox after hours event on July 12, 2024, in London.

Jackson's 4-year-old son from a previous relationship served as Westwick's best man. "We both wanted (Andreas) to be an integral part of this special moment," Westwick told the magazine. "He walked down the aisle with me, carried the rings and waited for his mother with me."

"I think it's a really beautiful way to honor their bond and make sure he feels part of our celebration," Jackson added.

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey announce engagement with new photos

The couple capped the weekend with brunch at a beach club in Vietri sul Mare, a comune in southern Italy.

The couple first met in 2021 and announced their engagement in January. The actor and musician proposed on a bridge in between snow-covered peaks in Gstaad, Switzerland.

Westwick starred as Chuck Bass in CW's "Gossip Girl," alongside Blake Lively, Penn Badgley and Chace Crawford. Jackson, who got her start in Indian films, broke out in America with her role as Imra Ardeen, aka Saturn Girl, in "Supergirl," which first aired on CBS before moving to the CW.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Gossip Girl's Ed Westwick marries Supergirl's Amy Jackson