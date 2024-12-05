Gossip Girl Cracks Nielsen Streaming Top 10, Outer Banks Leads Originals Chart

With the release of Season 4B, Netflix’s Outer Banks topped Nielsen’s U.S. ranking of streaming originals for the week of Nov. 4, racking up 1.23 billion minutes viewed across 40 episodes.

Netflix’s The Diplomat repeated at (a very close!) No. 2 on the originals chart, with 1.22 billion minutes viewed/14 episodes, followed by Netflix’s The Lincoln Lawyer (1.1 billion minutes/30 episodes), Netflix’s The Great British Baking Show (594 million minutes/102 episodes) and Paramount+’s Tulsa King (502 million minutes/18 episodes).

Rounding out the Top 10 streaming originals for the week of Nov. 4 were Paramount+’s Lioness, Netflix’s Beauty in Black and Love Is Blind, Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building and Disney+’s Agatha All Along.

Meanwhile over on Nielsen’s overall ranking (which includes acquired series, movies and such), The CW’s Gossip Girl — with its Oct. 29 release on Netflix — landed at No. 10 with 617 million minutes viewed across Netflix, Max and Hulu.

Nielsen notes that about 10% of Gossip Girl viewers were aged 12-17, and 37% fell into the 18-34 age range. It also strongly over-indexed among Hispanic viewers, who comprised 24% of its audience.

