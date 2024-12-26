I got my astrocartography done to find out where in the world I should live

I don’t know much about astrology other than the fact that I am a Capricorn. I’ve always resonated with the characteristics of my star sign (practical, hardworking, loyal), but I’ve never been too invested in looking into astrology beyond checking the odd horoscope on our website.

This all changed when I met a women who told me about astrocartography. She told me an intriguing story about how she split up with her partner and found herself wanting to go somewhere new, but not knowing where to go. She visited an astrologer who offered her an astrocartography reading. When her birth chart was studied, she was told she would thrive in Manchester, so she packed her bags and moved there. Within the month, she had found her dream job and new partner, whom she is now married to.

People use astrocartography to help them navigate many different things such as where to find love, where to move to and where to go on holiday. As someone has never lived outside of London, I found myself curious to know whether I would be happier if I lived somewhere else. So, I decided to find out for myself. I researched astrocartographers online, and stumbled across an astrologer called Clarisse Monahan. I went deep into her on Instagram and was drawn to her witchy-looking profile picture where she wore a big black hat with her face illuminated in a mysterious pink light. I messaged her for a reading and we booked one in over zoom.

What is astrocartography?

Astrocartography is a discipline of Astrology that studies geographical locations to imprint your natal birth chart onto a map. It helps to decipher where places are going to be aligned for you in your life. It can help you discover things about yourself that you might not know. There are two types of astrocartography. The first is for travel, and the second is for relocation. Both are designed to guide you based on where you are energetically aligned in the world.

How to know your astrocartography

There are free resources online such as astro.com which allow you to access your astrocartography online for free. You will need accurate information on your birth location and birth time in order to get specific results. But I wanted more detailed guidance, so I headed for an in-person reading with an astrologer who could explain the lines to me in more detail in relation to my birth chart.

My astrocartography reading

Before my reading, I already had an idea of places I knew I had a strong connection to, but I was curious to see if they would match up. My astrologer Clarisse, took information on my birth time, birthday and location of birth which she then input into a computer system. This information was then quickly processed to produce a fully marked astrological map along with a detailed birth chart.

There were various colourful lines scattered across a map of the world. Each of them represented different planets. Clarisse began by showing me my Saturn line which went straight through London. “London is a really good place for you to get serious, especially in the next few years. You’re already based there which is good,” she told me.

What Clarisse didn’t know is, I’ve always yearned for another life outside of the UK. Specifically in India. A lot of my family live over there, and I’ve been going there since I was a child. Mumbai is a home away from home, and I’ve considered moving there a few times. But was it my destiny?

My astrocartography lines in India (Katrina Mirpuri)

That’s when things got interesting. Clarisse pointed out that one of the countries that stands out the most on my map was India. The celestial critic inside me was impressed. “You’ve got a Mercury line going right through Mumbai. This could be a good place to go and work. You’ve got so many lines there [in India] which is interesting because you weren’t born there but you obviously have a connection to the country”. That couldn’t have been more spot on.

I knew India was a great place for me, and if the map was able to map this as a location for me so easily, I was curious to know where else in the world aligns with my chart that I haven’t been to. I was about to find out.

My astrocartography reading of Japan (Katrina Mirpuri)

“You’ve got 4 lines going through Japan which is impressive. Your sun line goes very close to Tokyo, your Uranus line goes through Osaka and your Neptune line goes through Kyoto. This tells me that Japan would be a great place for you to go, whether it’s for a trip or for more of a more long-term thing. There’s a lot of strong energy there for you”. I couldn’t believe my luck. I’ve always had an interest in Japanese culture and I’ve been mentioning a trip to Japan for years, so this seemed to snap things into place for me. Clarisse explained the significance of each line in Japan, and every word resonated with me. Japan offered me a place for relaxation, adventure and work. I felt like this was information I couldn’t ignore as I currently don’t feel fulfilled in all of those areas of my life right now. My curiosity for the country had suddenly turned into a strong desire to go. The question is, when could I realistically go, and what awaits me?

It seems silly that these lines might dictate where I spend my life, but they spoke to me in a way that made sense. Was it just a coincidence or is it my destiny? It’s hard to imagine me giving up my life here in London to move to Tokyo or Mumbai, but on the flip side, I’ve never left London, and there’s so much possibility out there for me.

The reading gave me motivation to start travelling again with an open mind. If the lines in Mumbai are anything to go by, maybe there’s truth in my astrocartography lines falling so strongly in Japan. I guess I’ll have to find out when I visit.

Astrocartography readings with Clarisse can be booked via her website, https://www.venusinretrograde.com/