'I Got You': Father Carries Paralyzed Son Up 3 Flights of Stairs After Train Station Elevator Breaks Down

A young man with a spinal cord injury has praised his parents on TikTok, after a broken train station elevator left him in a tough spot.

Mason Brandstrator was visiting Berlin with his parents recently when he found himself at the bottom of three flights of stairs with no other way out of the station.

Branstrator set his camera to record his parents’ approach to the problem, with the video showing his father saying “I got you” while carrying him on his back, and his mother bringing his wheelchair up the stairs after them.

He uploaded the footage to TikTok with the caption, “When the elevator’s broken but your parents have your back,” and said that his father had never once complained about helping him since his injury three years ago. Credit: Mason Branstrator via Storyful