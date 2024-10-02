Have I got News For You star Ian Hislop ‘targeted in gun attack’ after taxi was ‘shot at’

Hislop was met with applause on ‘Have I Got News For You' (BBC)

Police are investigating after a suspected gunshot struck the window of a black taxi with Private Eye editor Ian Hislop inside.

The taxi driver told Scotland Yard detectives that the Have I got News For You star was in the back seat of the cab on Tuesday morning when he heard what he believed was a bullet hitting and damaging his window.

The bullet hit the window of the car just after 10am as the car was stationary in traffic on Dean Street in Soho - one minute away from Private Eye’s offices.

Neither Hislop, 64, of the cab driver were injured during the attack.

A Metropolitan Police Spokesperson told The Guardian: “Police were called at 10.10am on Tuesday, 1 October to a report of a firearms discharge on Dean Street, Westminster.

“The driver of a London black taxi reported he was stationary in traffic when a shot was fired towards his vehicle, striking the window.

“There were no injuries. An investigation has been launched.”

A source told the paper that the force is keeping an open mind as to any motive and police are examining CCTV as roads were closed around the scene as they searched the area.

Private Eye editor Ian Hislop (Private Eye/PA)

Hislop has been editor of Private Eye, known for its satirical work and criticism of those in power, since 1986.

He is also a regular panelist on the popular BBC quiz show Have I Got News For You where he exchanges witty commentary on that day’s headlines.

