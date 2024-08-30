Jess Phillips suggests she received quicker NHS treatment because she voted for Gaza ceasefire

Jess Phillips was among shadow ministers who quit their roles to back the motion of a ceasefire last year - HEATHCLIFF O'MALLEY

Jess Phillips has suggested she received “quicker” NHS treatment because she voted in favour of an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

Ms Phillips, the minister for safeguarding and violence against women and girls, has reportedly suggested her stance on the conflict had helped speed up her care when a Palestinian doctor treated her during a visit to an A&E department at a Birmingham hospital.

The MP for Birmingham Yardley quit her shadow ministerial role in November last year when Labour was in opposition to vote in favour of an immediate ceasefire.

Ms Phillips was one of eight frontbenchers and dozens of backbench Labour MPs who defied Sir Keir Starmer on the issue after he had instructed them not to vote for an SNP amendment calling for an immediate ceasefire.

Labour MPs were told to vote for a Labour amendment instead, which called for longer pauses in the conflict to deliver aid, stopping short of calling for a full ceasefire.

Since Oct 7, the conflict has killed more than 40,000 Palestinians and over 1,400 Israelis, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces - MOHAMMED SABER/SHUTTERSTOCK

According to the Daily Mail, Ms Phillips recounted how her vote had seemingly played a role in her health treatment during an event billed as An Evening with Jess Phillips, held at Kiln Theatre in north London.

Ms Phillips reportedly said she had gone to A&E because she was having trouble breathing and that the department was very busy and chaotic.

“I have genuinely seen better facilities, health facilities, in war zones, in developing countries around the world,” she said.

Describing the situation when she got to the front of the queue, she said: “I got through because of who I am. Also, the doctor who saw me was Palestinian, as it turns out. Almost all the doctors in Birmingham seemed to be.”

She said: “He was sort of like, ‘I like you. You voted for a ceasefire’. [Because of that] I got through quicker.”

Biggest rebellion

The Gaza ceasefire vote in November 2023 represented the biggest rebellion of Sir Keir’s leadership.

In her resignation letter to Sir Keir, Ms Phillips said: “I must vote with my constituents, my head, and my heart which has felt as if it were breaking over the last four weeks with the horror of the situation in Israel and Palestine.

“I see no route where the current military action does anything but put at risk the hope of peace and security for anyone in the region now and in the future.”

She returned to the Labour frontbench after the party’s general election victory.

Ms Phillips was contacted for comment.