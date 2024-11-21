I Got a Sneak Peek of the Disney “Treasure” — and Yes, Haunted Mansion Parlor Lives Up to the Hype

The 'Treasure' pulled into New York Harbor on Wednesday for a special media preview ahead of its maiden voyage in December

Kent Phillips, Courtesy Disney Cruise Line

Disney Cruise Line's newest ship, the Disney Treasure, sets sail on its maiden voyage in December. But first, it made a quick stop in New York City, where PEOPLE got a sneak peek inside.

On Wednesday, Nov. 20, the 1,119-foot, 1,246-stateroom vessel welcomed its first guests for a day-long preview that included a tour (and taste) of its new features.

The most buzzed-about was of course the Haunted Mansion Parlor, a bar and lounge themed to the cult-favorite theme park ride. And we're happy to report, the supremely spooky — and surprisingly intimate — space lives up to the hype.

Stepping into the dimly lit room, cruisers will feel like they are instantly transported to the classic dark ride, which can be found at five Disney parks around the world, including Disneyland and Walt Disney World.

Kent Phillips, Courtesy Disney Cruise Line

Flickering lamps draped in spiderwebs light the portraits that line the walls, and the collection of Victorian-style furnishings that serve as lounge-style seating. A large bubbling tank, complete with ghost fish sits at the room's center across from an expansive wood bar, where a familiar face might just appear in the mirror.



Kent Phillips, Courtesy Disney Cruise Line

Drinks include specialty cocktails like a margarita enshrouded in fog and bearing the Haunted Mansion logo that glows under a black light; two on-theme beers (Hoppy Haunts IPA and Pallor Mortis Ale); and glittering bottles of alcohol-free offerings, like the Sour Shivers Lemonade and Crawly Cola.



Kent Phillips, Courtesy Disney Cruise Line

The parlor is open to guests of all ages until 9 p.m., after which it becomes an adults-only venue until 1 a.m. While Disney hasn't disclosed how it will book visits to the space (be it reservations, timed entry or another method), the scariest thing might be trying to secure a seat.

Elsewhere on the Treasure, which will offer seven-night itineraries to the Eastern and Western Caribbean, is outfitted with some of Disney cruiser's favorite features from the company's previous vessels and a handful of exciting additions.

Another theme park ride gets the bar/lounge treatment at Skipper Society, a hangout inspired by the beloved Jungle Cruise attraction. And 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea (both the classic film and the defunct Magic Kingdom ride) inspired the Periscope Pub, which should feel like stepping into Captain Nemo's Nautilus submarine.

Kent Phillips, Courtesy Disney Cruise Line

The Coco-themed Plaza de la Familia is the star of the ship's new dining spaces. Guests will step into a stunning Dia de Muertos celebration hosted by the film's protagonist, Miguel, with performances by more familiar faces, all while dining on classic Mexican fare. The ofrenda at the entry alone will have fans of the animated feature tearing up.

Kent Phillips, Courtesy Disney Cruise Line

The ship's most over-the-top offering will only be available to a select few: the elegant, Epcot-themed tower suite. The three-bedroom, two-story stateroom, located inside the ship's forward funnel, features a design inspired by the Florida park's iconic Spaceship Earth,

Kent Phillips, Courtesy Disney Cruise Line

Walt's original plans for a community of tomorrow — and a few hidden surprises. While Disney hasn't disclosed the price of the suite, the unofficial Disney blog, WDW Magazine, reported that the equivalent suite on the Disney Wish ship can cost as much as $30,000 per voyage.

Kent Phillips, Courtesy Disney Cruise Line

The Treasure is the sixth ship in Disney's rapidly expanding cruise fleet. Two more have already been announced: Disney Destiny and Disney Adventure, which will both set sail in 2025.

Disney CEO Bob Iger announced at the Treasure's christening celebration in New York on Tuesday night that they plan to double the size of their existing fleet to 13 ships by 2031.

