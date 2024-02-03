Got Spirit? Let's Hear It: Tehachapi High School cheer team prepares to represent their community at national competition

Reuters

Donald Trump has made his myriad legal woes a major focus of his presidential campaign, but after raking in millions around his first court appearances last year he has seen a sharp dropoff in fundraising off his sometimes combative clashes with judges. By the last three months of the year, Trump's fundraising around days in court held close to his daily average for the year of just under $300,000, according to WinRed's most recent disclosure to the Federal Election Commission filed on Wednesday.