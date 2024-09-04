Got a text message about a parking ticket in Yellowknife? It's probably a scam

If you're in Yellowknife and get a text message saying you haven't paid your parking ticket, it's not real, according to the city.

The City of Yellowknife issued a public notice Wednesday saying it had received reports of "fraudulent text messages" sent to residents and telling them to resolve a parking issue — and linking to a website that does not appear to be legitimate.

It said those messages aren't coming from the city.

"Information from the city regarding enforcement matters would never be communicated in this manner," the city's notice reads.

Those residents who have received the messages shouldn't click on the link, it adds, and can call municipal enforcement if they have questions about parking or enforcement.

The City of Yellowknife says it's received reports that residents have received fraudulent text messages like the one pictured here.

The City of Yellowknife says it's received reports that residents have received fraudulent text messages like the one pictured here. (Submitted by City of Yellowknife)