Gov. Beshear to sign executive order banning conversion therapy in Kentucky

SWNS

This is the moment an African-American family coming together for a funeral was harassed and told they looked like a "gang meeting". DeSean Robinson, 38, was spending the day with her extended family on August 3 in Monroe, Louisiana, USA, after the funeral of her grandfather. And while the group were gathering outside her uncle's home, a disgruntled neighbour came out to complain that their cars were blocking his driveway. Shocking video shows the neighbour becoming irritable with the family. He can be heard branding the gathering as a "gang meeting" and threatening to call the police.