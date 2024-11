The Daily Beast

Filmmaker Michael Moore slammed all of America as “not a good people” following President-elect Donald Trump’s election win over Kamala Harris. In an MSNBC interview days before the election, the Oscar-winning documentarian, an outspoken critic of Trump, wagered that Trump would be “toast” against a more established and experienced politician like Harris. Falling quiet in the days since Trump’s decisive election win, Moore broke his silence by lashing out at his fellow Americans in a Substack po