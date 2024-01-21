Gov. Gretchen Whitmer: Biden Needs To Be More ‘Blunt’ About Abortion

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) believes that President Joe Biden would benefit from speaking more bluntly about abortion and abortion rights.

After warning that Republicans who have sought the GOP presidential nomination — including former President Donald Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (who dropped from the race) and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley — would drastically hinder abortion rights, Whitmer told journalist Margaret Brennan on CBS’ “Face the Nation” on Sunday that Biden should speak on abortion more frequently.

“I think it would be good if he did,” the governor, who’s also a co-chair of Biden’s reelection bid, said. “I know that one tenet of his belief system is that women and only women, with their families, and healthcare professionals are the ones who know what decision is right for them. And that he is fighting and going to continue to fight to make sure that that is squarely the ability of an American woman to make that decision.”

“I think people want to know that this is a president that is fighting,” she continued. “And I think he has said that, to use maybe more, you know, blunt language, maybe that would be helpful.”

Whitmer’s remarks align with Biden’s campaign, which is set to go into full swing this week, putting the issue of abortion at the forefront, CNN reported. The campaign will also focus on highlighting personal stories about abortion access.

On Sunday, the Biden campaign released a harrowing ad called “Forced,” which details the life-threatening pregnancy a Texas OB-GYN was involuntarily required to endure because of the fall of Roe v. Wade.

“In Texas you are forced to carry that pregnancy, and that is because of Donald Trump overturning Roe v. Wade,” Dr. Austin Dennard, the OB-GYN, said in the ad. “The choice was completely taken away. I was to continue my pregnancy, putting my life at risk.”

“We need leaders that will protect our rights and not take them away and that’s Joe Biden and Kamala Harris,” she added.

Since the Supreme Court reversed the landmark Roe v. Wade decision in 2022, roughly 50 years after its establishment, a number of states have implemented abortion bans or restrictions as an attack on reproductive rights.

