Gov. Gretchen Whitmer excited for NFL Draft to shine a spotlight on Detroit & Michigan
We're counting down the days to the NFL Draft, and Monday marks one month until the event starts in Downtown Detroit.
"I really hope that she's doing OK. If she's seeing this, I'm truly sorry."
President Biden poked fun at former President Trump for boasting about winning two golf trophies at his own golf club’s awards Sunday. “Congratulations, Donald. Quite the accomplishment,” Biden wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. Biden attached a screenshot of Trump’s post earlier in the night on Truth Social. “It is my great…
Coach Deion Sanders said his top players at Colorado might pull an Eli Manning and refuse to play for certain NFL teams
A lawsuit, organized by the Independent Council on Women's Sports, has the potential to have a sweeping impact on the NCAA and college sports.
SYDNEY, N.S. — Riding one of the strongest seasons in recent curling history, Canada skip Rachel Homan had every reason to be confident entering the final at the world women's curling championship. On Sunday night, she again showed no fear and it paid off with her first world title since 2017. Homan made a game-turning split for three points in the ninth end and forced Silvana Tirinzoni of Switzerland to concede in the 10th for a 7-5 victory. "I believed in my team and my team believed in me," H
The 2024 NFL draft presents the opportunity for all 32 teams to build for the short and long term, but some franchises are facing sky-high stakes.
Ippei Mizuhara was fired by the Dodgers earlier this week.
Right after her most recent win earlier this month, Maycee Barber knew what she wanted next. It wasn't a hospital stay.
SYDNEY, N.S. — Rachel Homan's season has been noteworthy for win streaks, dominant play and a surge to the top position in world rankings. A 9-7 semifinal win over South Korea's Eunji Gim on Saturday has set her up for a potential high point of an already sterling campaign — and on home ice to boot. Homan and her Ottawa-based team of Tracy Fleury, Emma Miskew and Sarah Wilkes will play defending champion Silvana Tirinzoni of Switzerland for gold on Sunday at the world women's curling championshi
The penalty drops Alonso from sixth to eighth in the official Australian Grand Prix results.
Mark Goldman/Icon Sportswire via Getty ImagesThe NFL announced Monday that team owners had voted to outlaw a version of the “hip drop” tackle technique that caused a pair of high-profile injuries last season, saying the method—while incredibly effective in bringing a runner down—is 25 times more likely to cause injury than other tackles. The method, in which defenders wrap a runner with both hands and then unweights them by swiveling and dropping their hips, will now be a 15-yard unnecessary rou
It is understood that Wolff’s decision to miss the race in Suzuka on April 7 was taken before the start of the new season.
Portrayals of Wilson's hold on Pittsburgh's starting job have been overstated.
"It still makes me think of (my son), and that's worth a smile or two."
"After a couple of years of painful deliberation, I have come to realize that I do not want to play professional golf."
Mahomes cradled her youngest child in an adorable shot posted to Instagram on Sunday
'Mock Draft Monday' makes its debut with Yahoo's very own Nate Tice joining Matt Harmon to break down his latest mock draft ahead. Every Monday leading up to the draft, Harmon will have one of the top mock drafters in the industry on the pod to break down their latest mock and share their favorite five picks and fits.
Zach Hyman was never — not once — the best player on his team. Or the fastest. Or the one with the most skill. That didn't matter. Hyman was focused on things he could control. His work ethic, his relentless drive, an engine that never seems to quit. "I haven't had the easiest journey," said the Edmonton Oilers winger. "Nobody thought I would continue to progress." Hyman has not only progressed — he's now in elite NHL company. The Toronto native selected with the 123rd pick at the 2010 draft sco
Former NBA guard Jeremy Lin received a five-game suspension from the P. League+ (PLG) after he underwent a blood treatment prohibited by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA). Lin received a treatment known as intravenous laser irradiation of blood (ILIB), intended to boost red blood cells’ cellular energy and oxygen intake, after his team the New Taipei Kings advised him to seek the treatment to aid in his recovery from a foot injury. The suspension first took effect on Saturday’s game with the Kaohsiung 17LIVESteelers and will last until the April 6 game with the Taipei Fubon Braves.