Gov. Gretchen Whitmer excited for NFL Draft to shine a spotlight on Detroit & Michigan

The Canadian Press

SYDNEY, N.S. — Riding one of the strongest seasons in recent curling history, Canada skip Rachel Homan had every reason to be confident entering the final at the world women's curling championship. On Sunday night, she again showed no fear and it paid off with her first world title since 2017. Homan made a game-turning split for three points in the ninth end and forced Silvana Tirinzoni of Switzerland to concede in the 10th for a 7-5 victory. "I believed in my team and my team believed in me," H