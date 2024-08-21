Gov. Michelle Grisham highlights abortion access and drug costs at DNC

Gov. Michelle Grisham (D-NM) spoke about abortion access and healthcare affordability on Tuesday at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

As a lawyer and politician, Grisham held office in Congress as a U.S. representative before becoming the 32nd governor of New Mexico. During her speech, she said affordable healthcare is a personal issue for her and Harris, whose family members were both affected by cancer. Grisham also lauded Harris’ record as California’s attorney general, including her work prosecuting drug companies that overcharged patients.

The Democratic National Committee convention is in Chicago from Monday, Aug. 19 to Thursday, Aug. 22. Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to formally accept the party’s nomination for the 2024 presidential election on Thursday.

New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham waves while speaking during Day 2 of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., August 20, 2024. REUTERS/Mike Segar

DNC Day 2 live updates: Democratic all-stars to take the stage

What to know about Gov. Michelle Grisham

Who is she ? After graduating from the University of New Mexico School of Law in 1987, Gov. Michelle Grisham worked at the state Department of Aging from 1992 to 2002, Ballotpedia says.

What role does she play? According to Grisham’s website, she is an advocate for education from the “cradle to career.” She highlights one of her accomplishments on her website as “one of the nation’s first cabinet-level state agencies dedicated solely to early childhood education and care and helped secure stable funding sources for generations to come through the Early Childhood Trust Fund and Land Grant Permanent Fund.”

Key quote: “Donald Trump and JD Vance want to dismantle our health care system, repeal the Affordable Care Act, and eliminate protections for preexisting conditions.”

When and where is the DNC

The Democratic National Convention is from August 19-22 in Chicago, Illinois.

The United Center, home of the Chicago Bulls and Blackhawks, is the main venue for the DNC.

Chicago has hosted the Democratic Convention 11 times, most recently in 1996 when the United Center saw President Bill Clinton nominated for a second time.

How to watch and stream the 2024 DNC

The convention will air live on its website from the United Center in Chicago from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Eastern (6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Central) Tuesday through Thursday.

USA TODAY will provide livestream coverage on YouTube each night of the DNC, Monday through Thursday.

What are the themes for each night of the DNC?

The DNC announced nightly themes for the convention.

Monday: “For the People”

Tuesday: “A Bold Vision for America’s Future”

Wednesday: “A Fight for our Freedoms”

Thursday: “For our Future”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Gov. Michelle Grisham delivers speech to DNC: Watch