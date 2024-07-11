Gov. Reynolds announces a slew of new programs and grants for disaster victims
Gov. Reynolds announces a slew of new programs and grants for disaster victims
Gov. Reynolds announces a slew of new programs and grants for disaster victims
Steven Bryan was found safe with his mother Deborah Bryan and her boyfriend Caleb Blevins, per police
Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.) voted with Republicans on Thursday to block the nomination of Judge Sarah Netburn, who garnered significant controversy after ruling a transgender woman convicted of sex crimes should be transferred to a federal women’s prison. It marked a rare instance of a Democrat breaking with the majority to bottle up one of…
Trooper Shane Roper has been charged with manslaughter and criminal vehicular homicide in connection with the May killing of Olivia Flores, per authorities
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Louisiana sheriff says a 1-year-old “miracle baby” survived two days of sometimes stormy weather before a truck driver spotted him crawling along a roadside the day after his 4-year-old brother was found dead and his mother was arrested in Mississippi.
TAGAYTAY, Philippines (AP) — Two Australian nationals and their Filipina companion were killed in a hotel in a popular resort city south of the Philippine capital and police were trying to identify and track down the suspects, officials said Thursday.
CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago woman convicted of killing and dismembering her landlord and storing some of her remains in a freezer has been sentenced to 58 years in prison.
First Nations chiefs have heard enough promises and "performative reconciliation," Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said Thursday, adding they deserve a partnership based on honest conversations. It was the first time Poilievre addressed the Assembly of First Nations, an organization representing more than 600 First Nations that had a tense relationship with the Conservatives when former prime minister Stephen Harper was in power. In 2018, former Conservative leader Andrew Scheer was booed a
The woman was later arrested by Myrtle Beach Police at the hotel. Her underage children sought help for her before police arrived.
One of multiple live bullets found on the set of “Rust” by investigators of the 2021 fatal shooting was discovered in the bandolier of actor Jensen Ackles, according to crime scene technician Marissa Poppell.
Police were attacked after they found a suspect device while attending the scene of a sudden death.
Months after Maury-Ange Faith Martinez disappeared, police have charged Allen Kerr, Sean Deschauzer and Jasmine Craig in connection with her death
LONDON (AP) — British police said they found Wednesday the man suspected of killing three women, the wife and daughters of a well-known BBC radio commentator, near London in a brutal crossbow attack.
MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — A man charged in the death of Dennis Day, an original cast member on Walt Disney's “Mickey Mouse Club” television program in the 1950s, has been sentenced to just over four years in prison after entering a modified guilty plea this week.
BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombian warlord Salvatore Mancuso on Wednesday was released from prison in the South American country after repeatedly asking the courts to approve his freedom and promising to collaborate in the government’s rapprochement with illegal armed groups.
Prosecutors accused three members of a Clermont County family of abusing five adopted special needs children by withholding food, water and clothing in a "dungeon" basement.
A manhunt is underway in Houston for the gunman who ambushed and killed an on-duty deputy overnight, authorities said. The incident began just after 10 p.m. Wednesday when Harris County deputies responded to an aggravated assault at a Little Caesars pizza shop, Harris County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Mike Lee said at a news conference. "What happened is senseless," Lee said early Thursday.
Irish native Tori Towey was assisted by Ireland's Department of Foreign Affairs and is now free to return home.
LONDON (AP) — A man suspected of killing two sisters and their mother in a crossbow attack was in “serious condition” at a London hospital, British police said Thursday as officers continued to carry out further searches of properties.
NOGALES, Ariz. (AP) — An Arizona rancher who was unsuccessfully tried in the fatal shooting of a Mexican man on his property will not be retried, a judge ruled Tuesday.
ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — A California man is in custody after fatally shooting his wife, their 6-year-old son and his wife's parents, a San Francisco Bay Area police department said Thursday.