Gov. Roy Cooper issues 4 pardons and reduces sentences of 4 NC prisoners

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper on Thursday reduced the sentences of four people and issued pardons to four others.

“Ensuring thorough review of cases while taking executive clemency action is a responsibility I take seriously,” Cooper said in a news release Thursday.

“We carefully consider recommendations made by the Juvenile Sentence Review Board to commute sentences for crimes committed by minors. All of these individuals are deserving of clemency, and we will continue to work to protect our communities and improve the fairness of our criminal justice system.”

In North Carolina, the governor has the power to grant clemency, which takes the form of a commutation – where a sentence is lowered – or a pardon. Pardons allow people who’ve been in jail or prison to clear their names officially and sometimes get compensation.

According to the news release, “the commutations and pardons follow an intensive review of cases, including the circumstances of the crimes, length of the sentences, records in prison, and readiness to reenter communities successfully after prison.”

Pardons are awarded to “those persons who have made exceptional strides since completing their sentence, including examining any service to the community,” the release says.

Pardons

The pardons were given to Walter Bryson, Shavona Corbin, Paul Cree and Artimus Quick.

Their convictions were tied to a range of offenses, including larceny, robbery, drugs and driving while impaired.

They went on to become firefighters, work in nursing and join the Army, among other careers.

All the clemency actions were granted following review by the Office of Executive Clemency, the Office of General Counsel and the governor, according to the news release.

Commutations

One of the commutations was granted following a recommendation by the Juvenile Sentence Review Board. Cooper established the juvenile board in 2021 to review certain sentences handed down in adult criminal court to people under 18.

This commutation was granted to Kareem Phifer, 45, who served nearly 30 years in prison for his involvement at age 15 in two armed robberies.

He received the longest sentence despite being the youngest of the group involved, says the release. While incarcerated, Phifer earned his GED and participated in vocational programs. His sentence was commuted to time served.

The three other people who received commutations were Josiah Deyton, Andrew Deyton and Jonathan Koniak. As young adults, they participated in a robbery of Mitchell County’s Ridgeview Presbyterian Church in 2008. Each served 16 years in prison; their sentences were commuted to time served.

The News & Observer has reached out to Cooper’s office to request details on how many people remain on the wait list for a commutation or pardon, and how many have had their petitions rejected.

The Charlotte Observer has also requested information on the number of pending petitions and the date of the oldest petition. Cooper’s office declined that request.

