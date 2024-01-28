Gov. Stitt reacts to Senate's decision not to take up tax cuts during special session
President Biden said the border deal under discussion in the Senate would mark "the toughest and fairest" border reforms in U.S. history.
The former president was ordered by a jury on Friday to pay writer E. Jean Carroll $83.3 million.
Cheney pointed to her Trump-loving former colleague's hypocrisy.
Mr Giuliani filed for bankruptcy last month after he was ordered to pay $148m to Georgia election workers he defamed
Donald Trump wants to apply "universal baseline tariffs" of 10% that would apply to most foreign products coming into the US. Richard Nixon tried the same thing more than five decades ago.
While men ran for cover, women have stood up to Donald Trump | Opinion
MONTREAL — A proposed regulation around the language of commercial signage in Quebec is attracting skepticism from U.S. President Joe Biden's administration, which has "concerns" about the potential impact on American businesses. The issue came up during a wide-ranging meeting between high-level trade officials from both countries in Toronto on Wednesday. A summary of the meeting said an advisor for the United States Trade Representative used the gathering to share "concerns about trademark prov
Physicians with the White House Medical Unit dispensed controlled substances to ineligible staff members, a new report reveals
The announcement of mass procurement fraud, confirmed by Ukraine's Defence Ministry, will have a huge resonance in a country beleaguered by Russia's nearly two-year-old invasion. The fight to root out endemic corruption remains a major issue as Ukraine presses its bid to secure membership in the European Union.
(Bloomberg) -- Wall Street billionaire Clifford Asness defended his fundraising for Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley after Donald Trump vowed to bar any of her donors from the “MAGA camp.”Most Read from BloombergSingapore’s $200,000 Toyotas Fuel Angst Over Widening Wealth GapHouthi Hit on Russian Fuel Has Oil Traders Recalculating RisksUS Fires on Houthi Missile Hours After Trafigura Ship AttackGiuliani Lists Yankees Loot, Trump Claim as Assets in BankruptcyChinese Engineers Are Kee
Conservative attorney George Conway railed against former President Trump, calling him an “evil man,” after a jury ruled Trump must pay columnist E. Jean Carroll for defaming her by repeatedly denying her sexual assault allegations. “He’s somebody who can’t control himself,” Conway told CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Friday, echoing rhetoric from the judge presiding over the…
CNN’s Jake Tapper discusses with former Trump attorney Jim Trusty.
Comments by Ukrainian military figures on Saturday provided an insight to Ukraine’s current position, with offensive Russian operations along much of the front line.
Rapper’s days of trolling the former US president are behind him
The video, shared by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, appears to show the ground drone firing its Shablya M2 machine gun at a Russian outpost.
Trump’s behavior at the E. Jean Carroll trial was “absolutely bizarre and self-destructive,” says Elie Honig. “If I’m his criminal lawyer I would tell him, look, that’s a civil case, your penalty for acting out there will be financial, but when we get into criminal court, the penalty if you do that will be much more severe.”
Dan Hanlon, who worked for Mace for her entire congressional career until December, officially filed paperwork on Friday to run for her seat.
The former president explained what he doesn't "believe" about the military alliance he once called "obsolete."
Letters to the editor on domestic terrorism, librarians, arming teachers, Trump and democracy, young protesters and voucher tax credits. | Opinion
The Colorado voters challenging Donald Trump's ballot qualifications respond to his claims that there will be "bedlam" if some states remove him.