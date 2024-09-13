Gov. Sununu signs new voting law required I.D. and proof of citizenship
House Bill 1569 requires anyone registering to vote in New Hampshire to prove valid citizenship with documents such as a birth certificate, passport, or naturalization papers.
Every family is bound to have drama, including the nine-person ménage on the Supreme Court. Hints of tensions and frustrations were noticeable this part term — with Amy Coney Barrett in the center of the drama. Ariana Baio breaks it down
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A state judge struck down North Dakota's abortion ban Thursday, declaring that broad guarantees of personal liberty in the constitution of his conservative, Republican-dominated state create a fundamental right to abortion before a fetus is viable.
(Bloomberg) -- Fresh off a blockbuster US Supreme Court decision that rolled back the power of federal agencies to regulate business, big-government foes are pressing an even bolder agenda.Most Read from BloombergHousing’s Worst Crisis in Decades Reverberates Through 2024 RaceHow Americans Voted Their Way Into a Housing CrisisFor Tenants, AI-Powered Screening Can Be a New Barrier to HousingFrom Louisville, a Push to Plant Trees for Public HealthAfter a Record Hot Summer, Pressure Grows for A/C M
OTTAWA — Members of a controversial RCMP policing unit violated a man's rights and acted unreasonably when they demanded to search him before arresting him near a British Columbia old-growth logging protest site in 2021, the Civilian Review and Complaints Commission for the RCMP has found.
TORONTO — An Ontario Provincial Police finding that there was no "serious" officer misconduct after a police car struck and killed a pedestrian has been rejected in court.
A growing number of House Republicans say they know how the current government funding drama ends: with a clean continuing resolution (CR) that kicks the shutdown deadline to after Election Day. The question is how Congress arrives at that conclusion. Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) scrapped plans for the House to vote on his conservative funding…
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — The Postal Service’s new delivery vehicles aren’t going to win a beauty contest. They're tall and ungainly. The windshields are vast. Their hoods resemble a duck bill. Their bumpers are enormous.
Pressure is building on President Joe Biden, including from within his own party, to loosen the restrictions on Ukraine’s use of US-provided weapons to strike deep inside Russia.
Following Linda Sun’s firing in 2023 and a host of charges filed against her and her husband in an indictment unsealed this month, the New York state government is grappling with having employed an alleged agent for the Chinese government – and raising questions on why it took so long to bring charges.
Nearly $6 billion in U.S. funding for aid to Ukraine will expire at the end of the month unless Congress acts to extend the Pentagon's authority to send weapons from its stockpile to Kyiv, according to U.S. officials. U.S. officials said the Biden administration has asked Congress to include the funding authority in any continuing resolution lawmakers may manage to pass before the end of the fiscal year on Sept. 30 in order to fund the federal government and prevent a shutdown.
Jon Swinney says he will continue to lobby the UK government on Jagtar Singh Johal's case.
LEESBURG, Va. (AP) — At an impromptu party in the office to celebrate his 50th birthday, a veteran CIA officer got drunk, reached up a colleague’s skirt and forcibly kissed her in front of stunned co-workers, prosecutors alleged in the latest case of sexual misconduct to spill from the spy agency into a public court.
Norfolk Southern said Wednesday it has fired CEO Alan Shaw for having an inappropriate relationship with a subordinate.
Speaking to U.S. attorneys gathered in Washington and other Justice Department members, Garland forcefully defended the department’s integrity and impartiality against claims of politicization by Republicans. Garland said norms protecting the department from political interference matter “now more than ever.”
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Wednesday said it would hear a lawsuit that could determine whether the state's top elections official could remain in her post after Republicans who controlled the state Senate sought to fire her last year.
Former Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell’s (D-Fla.) Senate campaign said Wednesday it raised more than $1 million in the 48 hours after a poll from The Hill and Emerson College showed her tied with incumbent Sen. Rick Scott (R). Mucarsel-Powell’s campaign also said she brought in 13,000 first-time donors during the same period. “This surge in grassroots…
GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene criticized far-right activist Laura Loomer on Thursday, saying that her “rhetoric and hateful tone” is concerning and a problem and “doesn’t represent MAGA as a whole.”
Tense scenes as protesters face off with police after shutting down Mexico Senate
Three former Memphis police officers facing charges for their roles in Tyre Nichols' beating death in January 2023 "stood by his dying body and laughed," a federal prosecutor said Wednesday.
(Bloomberg) -- Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban doesn’t plan to change the makeup of his government beyond the appointment of a new central bank governor in the coming months, said Cabinet Minister Gergely Gulyas.Most Read from BloombergHousing’s Worst Crisis in Decades Reverberates Through 2024 RaceHow Americans Voted Their Way Into a Housing CrisisFrom Louisville, a Push to Plant Trees for Public HealthFor Tenants, AI-Powered Screening Can Be a New Barrier to HousingAfter a Record Hot Sum