Gov. Tim Walz to stop in Wisconsin Friday as part of swing state push
The Harris-Walz campaign is starting the "New Way Forward Tour" Thursday through battleground states.
Former President Donald Trump on Saturday called for modifying the 25th Amendment of the US Constitution and said if a vice president “lies or engages in a conspiracy to cover up the incapacity of the president” they should be removed from office.
‘We are ready, we are willing, and we are able to spark a new era of American exceptionalism,’ Donald Trump Jr’s fiancée says to sparse applause
Melania Trump sort of teased her upcoming memoir again Sunday in a text-based video with voiceover, in which she bemoans the cost of living in America and attempts to “silence” her husband, former President Donald Trump, before a cut to an image of the cover of Melania."The 2020 election results changed our lives forever,” said Melania in the video, posted to her X account Sunday, with each word illustrated in an italicized serif font. “It impacted our quality of life, cost of food, gasoline, sa
‘What we’re seeing now is a reflection of someone who’s very troubled and very desperate,’ says Timothy O’Brien, author of TrumpNation: The Art of Being the Donald
GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump is gearing up to face off against Vice President Kamala Harris at their highly anticipated Sept. 10 debate on ABC News. The former president, however, has at least one more request after flip-flopping over the event’s rules and regulations.In a post on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump shared that “no boxes or artificial lifts” will be allowed during the debate, equating the use of the height-enhancing items to “cheating.” “No boxes or artificia
Donald Trump said only he could "stop World War III" in a message going after the former GOP vice president and "Comrade Kamala Harris."
Cheney and her vice presidential father both say they’ll support Harris over Trump
The high-profile Democratic governor is a cochair of Harris' campaign. She said she expects a close result in Michigan in November.
The Minnesota governor knocked right-wing book ban efforts before using Vance's words against him.
Former President Trump posted online saying no props or lifts will be used in the upcoming debate to make one candidate appear taller, calling it cheating. “No boxes or artificial lifts will be allowed to stand on during my upcoming debate with Comrade Kamala Harris. We had this out previously with former NYC Mayor Michael…
Former President Trump dismissed findings Saturday from the Department of Justice (DOJ) about Russia’s covert efforts to influence the 2024 U.S. elections and joked about whether he should be offended that Russian President Vladimir Putin had offered a tongue-in-cheek endorsement of Vice President Harris. Trump held a rally in Wisconsin, where he referenced a Justice…
Former President George W. Bush has no plans to endorse a presidential candidate this cycle, despite the fact that Dick Cheney, who was his vice president, said that he will vote for Kamala Harris. His office told NBC News, “President Bush retired from presidential politics years ago.” Bush did not endorse in the 2020 election, …
WASHINGTON — Hillary Clinton has as much experience as any Democrat in debating Donald Trump. The 2016 presidential campaign, when she was her party’s nominee, included three of the six general-election debates Trump has participated in. Those faceoffs went a long way toward shaping the country’s vision of his candidacy and what he would be like as president. Trump, of course, went on to win the 2016 election — an outcome that still haunts Democrats. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the N
As Election Day grows closer, North Carolina remains as battleground a state as ever. | Opinion
Former Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley said in a Sunday interview that Ohio Sen. JD Vance’s (R) comments on women “are not helpful.” “Just as recently as last week, JD Vance said he’s disoriented and disturbed that the head of the most powerful teachers’ union in the country doesn’t have a single child,” CBS’s Margaret…
Republicans held a “victory dinner” at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Hollywood.
But he still made time to defend "poor Russia."
The 99-year-old former president watched all of the DNC speeches: ‘He thought Michelle Obama was the best, and he thought Kamala was great, too’
"I think he is the Republican nominee," the former GOP presidential candidate said.
