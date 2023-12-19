Gove ‘cooperating’ with inquiry into Mone PPE firm

Michael Gove said he hoped Michelle Mone will have a case brought against her - SOFI ADAMS/SOFI ADAMS

Michael Gove has said he is cooperating with the National Crime Agency inquiry into Baroness Mone and that he hopes a case is brought against her.

The Levelling Up secretary revealed he has spoken to investigators about the scandal surrounding PPE Medpro, the medical firm linked to the peer.

Ministers are suing the company, set up by her husband Doug Barrowman, for breach of contract over allegedly faulty gowns it provided during Covid.

Lady Mone, dubbed the “bra queen”, who joined the Lords as a Tory, has admitted she may have benefited from the Government contracts that were awarded to her husband’s firm.

She has also acknowledged lying to the media over her association with the firm, but said she only did so to protect her family from press scrutiny.

‘They needed massive quantities of PPE’

In an interview with the BBC this week, she named Mr Gove, who at that time headed up the Cabinet Office, as a minister she recommended the company to.

She said that she did so following a “call to arms for all lords, baronesses, MPs, senior civil servants, to help, because they needed massive quantities of PPE”.

“I just said ‘we can help, and we want to help’. And he was like ‘oh my goodness, this is amazing’,” Lady Mone recalled.

She claimed the Government, including the Cabinet Office, and the NHS “all knew about my involvement from the very beginning”.

Her spokesman told Sky News there were more than 1,000 pieces of correspondence between her and the Government on the issue, including messages to Mr Gove.

The peer’s remarks dragged the Levelling Up secretary into the scandal and sparked calls for him to be hauled before MPs and the Covid Inquiry to explain his involvement.

Asked about his role on Tuesday, Mr Gove said: “With respect to fairness, as I’m sure you know, there is a National Crime Agency inquiry going on.

“I’ve cooperated with that inquiry because I want to ensure that it reaches its conclusion quickly, that justice can be served.

“If there are further questions to ask about PPE procurement, and I believe the Government has a strong record, then I’m more than happy to do so with the Covid Inquiry.”

He then added: “I hope that inquiry results in a case being brought”.

Mr Gove also said it was his “understanding” that Lady Mone was neither a Tory peer nor a member of the party at present.

The peer has taken a leave of absence from the Lords but her “party affiliation” is still listed as Conservative on the official Parliament website.

Mone regretted lying about her involvement in the firm

Lady Mone and her husband are being investigated by the NCA, the British version of the FBI, over allegations of suspected fraud and bribery.

PPE Medpro was awarded contracts worth £200m during the pandemic through a “VIP lane” which fast-tracked bids by firms recommended by politicians.

It was contracted to supply Personal Protective Equipment to the Government and NHS, including millions of face masks and sterile surgical gowns.

Lady Mone initially denied holding any interest in the firm, insisting through her lawyers in 2020 that she had “no role or function” in it winning the contracts.

But in her BBC interview on Sunday she admitted that she and her children do stand to benefit from around £60m of profits which are held in a trust.

She said that she regretted lying about her involvement, but added: “I don’t honestly see there is a case to answer. I can’t see what we have done wrong.”

Lady Mone has said that she and her husband are being made “scapegoats” for the Government’s wider failings over the procurement of PPE.

The Department of Health is suing PPE Medpro over the provision of what it says were faulty gowns that could not be used by the NHS.

It is seeking £122m – the value of the order – plus costs for “breach of contract and unjust enrichment”.

Lady Mone said on Tuesday she had “admitted my mistakes” and that Mr Gove and Sir Chris Wormald, the Department of Health’s top civil servant, “also need to be held to account, not least for the vast waste in PPE that they oversaw”.

Former health minister: ‘You did not declare your financial interests’

She also hit out at Lord Bethell, a health minister at the time of Covid, after he accused her of failing to be honest with him about her links to PPE Medpro.

The Tory peer published a text message apparently from Lady Mone in which she said that “the team from PPE Medpro” had asked for the UK’s criteria for Covid testing kits.

He said: “She didn’t explain ‘from the very beginning’ about her financial ‘involvement’. It wasn’t in her Register of Interests, as you’d expect it.”

She accused Lord Bethell of having “mysteriously discovered” access to messages that he told the Covid Inquiry were lost when his phone was replaced in 2021.

He denied the suggestion he had lied about losing his messages, replying to her: “No, this is not true. I have set out what messages I do and don’t have.

“I have sent this message and all other relevant messages to the NCA. This message shows that you did not declare your financial interests in this company.”

