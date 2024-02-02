Government’s £6.5m early years plan for England a ‘drop in the ocean’

The government is offering financial incentives to encourage more people to work in the childcare sector. Photograph: John Stillwell/PA

A £6.5m recruitment campaign to encourage people to work in the early years sector as the first phase of the government’s flagship childcare expansion plan has been branded “too late” and a “drop in the ocean” by sector leaders.

A trial, which will take place in 20 local authorities in England from April, will also give new recruits and returners to the early years workforce a £1,000 cash payment shortly after they take up their post.

The chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, announced in March last year that eligible families of children as young as nine months in England would be able to claim 30 hours of free childcare a week.

Under the plans, working parents of two-year-olds will be able to access 15 hours of free childcare from April. This will be extended to working parents of all children older than nine months from September.

From September 2025, working parents of children under five will be entitled to 30 hours’ free childcare per week.

The children and families minister, David Johnston, said: “One of the things that people in the sector say to me is that too often people feel that they’re seen as babysitters rather than what they actually are, which is early educators who are playing a vital role in a child’s first five years.

“So what we’re trying to do both with the financial incentives – but more with the big national campaign – is get people to understand just how important these roles are and the difference you can make in shaping young lives at the earliest stage.”

He added that the government wanted to test out the £1,000 “golden handshake” in some areas to see if it does encourage people who have worked in the sector to return, as well as increase new-starters.

The recruitment campaign by the Department for Education will look to boost recruitment across the sector by highlighting different childcare career routes and progression opportunities.

Purnima Tanuku, the chief executive of National Day Nurseries Association (NDNA), said: “It’s important to stress that this campaign comes too late to support nurseries with the first phase of the childcare expansion, which begins in two months. Campaigns like this take time to have a positive impact and the sector needs qualified and experienced staff now.”

She added: “The sector needs thousands more staff so we hope that the tax-free incentive will form part of a comprehensive workforce plan if the pilot is successful.”

Joeli Brearley, the founder of charity Pregnant Then Screwed, said: “These plans are undoubtedly a step in the right direction, but they’re a drop in the ocean compared to what is needed. The sector needs tens of thousands more early years professionals if it is to meet the demand for places.

“A one-off payment doesn’t deal with the fundamental issue that early years professionals leave the sector because the pay is dreadful and the work can be hugely stressful. The only way to sustainably solve the staffing crisis is to increase wages.”

The shadow education secretary, Bridget Phillipson, said: “This is a startling reminder that the Conservatives have offered a childcare pledge without a plan.

“Childcare staff are leaving in their droves, leading to nursery closures right across the country. Cheap bungs to new staff when existing workers are turning their back on this key industry will not magic up new places for parents.”