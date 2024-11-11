Government allowed bureaucracy to get in way of Horizon redress – Kemi Badenoch

Josh Payne, PA Chief Reporter
·7 min read

Conservative leader and former business secretary Kemi Badenoch has told the Horizon IT inquiry the government allowed “bureaucracy to get in the way of redress” for wronged subpostmasters.

Mrs Badenoch said she, alongside ex-postal affairs minister Kevin Hollinrake, “wanted to get the money out there” but were “always given a reason why we couldn’t” by government officials.

In her witness statement to the inquiry, she said the Post Office would have “disappeared in its current form long ago” if it was a private organisation, adding that it is a “20th century organisation that is struggling to evolve in a 21st century world”.

The statement went on: “But we are keeping it alive — the result is that it is in a permanent state of stress and that will always impact culture.”

Post Office Horizon IT scandal
Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch gave evidence to the inquiry on Monday (Maja Smiejkowska/PA)

After Mrs Badenoch gave evidence, the European boss of Horizon manufacturer Fujitsu, Paul Patterson, told the inquiry “I absolutely don’t trust the Post Office” with regard to investigating shortfalls in subpostmasters’ accounts.

Mr Patterson said: “I would like to be satisfied that they are using more than just one data source, and I’ve not seen anything which tells me that they’re using more than one data source.”

Sam Stein KC, who represents a number of subpostmasters, then asked the Fujitsu boss: “So in that sense, we put this all together – frankly, you don’t trust the Post Office in order to get this right?”

Mr Patterson replied: “Well on this particular topic, I absolutely don’t trust the Post Office.”

Commenting on why the redress process was slow earlier on Monday, Mrs Badenoch said in her statement: “We had briefings on the issue with officials, and it was quite clear to me that we were allowing bureaucracy to get in the way of redress too much of the time.

“Kevin (Hollinrake) and I wanted to get the money out there, and we were always given a reason why we couldn’t.”

Explaining why she felt bureaucracy was getting in the way of redress, Mrs Badenoch told the probe on Monday: “I feel that there is often too much bureaucracy in the way of getting things done, because people are worried about process.

“They are worried about: if things go wrong, they’ll be on the hook for that.

“So they carry out lots of checks and balances well beyond what I think is required in order to deliver the right outcome.”

Questioned by counsel to the inquiry Jason Beer KC on who allowed bureaucracy to get in the way of redress, Mrs Badenoch replied: “Well, the government machine.

“I think I remember asking a question like: ‘Why can’t we just give them the money?'”

Mrs Badenoch continued: “Then I’d be told ‘there could be a judicial review, and the Treasury has these value for money requirements, if you don’t meet them then you might end up having to go to court’ – so I just kept trying to find a way through.”

Before her evidence, Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds said the Post Office’s corporate culture is at the root of the Horizon scandal, but insisted the organisation is still “an incredibly important institution in national life”.

Mr Reynolds told the inquiry he takes “ultimate responsibility” at governmental level for full, fair and prompt redress for subpostmasters.

He said there had been a “significant increase in the pace at which compensation has been paid” since the general election, and told the probe he did not believe it had been “at the cost of fair or accurate compensation being made”.

Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds
Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds gave evidence to the inquiry on Monday (Maja Smiejkowska/PA)

Also giving evidence on Monday, Mr Reynolds said subpostmasters do not make “sufficient remuneration from what the public want from the Post Office”, adding that increases to their pay will require “very significant changes to the overall business model”.

Commenting on the culture within the Post Office in his witness statement to the inquiry, he said: “It is clear that the Post Office’s corporate culture is at the root of this scandal, and I want to make sure the system works for subpostmasters.

“I am supportive of a reform agenda which seeks to turn this ambition into reality.”

Lead campaigner and former subpostmaster Sir Alan Bates previously told MPs he wanted the Department for Business and Trade (DBT) to set a deadline of March next year for redress payments for claimants who took the Post Office to the High Court between 2017 and 2019 – also known as the GLO scheme.

Asked if he could commit to the deadline set by Sir Alan, Mr Reynolds said: “The position I’m in is I’m trying to make sure people get redress for a horrendous scandal… at a minimum, I don’t want to do anything that makes that injustice even worse.

“And the worry about a deadline – can you imagine a situation where, for whatever reason, a claim has not come in?

“I think it will be unconscionable to say that that is not going to be considered.”

Mr Reynolds added: “If my frustration at those claims not arriving in the department meant that I felt that was the only way to speed those up, and I felt that wasn’t going to prejudice any individual claim… it will be something that I will consider.”

Counsel to the inquiry Julian Blake asked: “If there is not full, fair and prompt redress for subpostmasters, do you take ultimate responsibility at a governmental level?”

The Business Secretary said: “Yes, I think this is an example of where in the past, there has been insufficient accountability, and ultimately as the Secretary of State, I take accountability for everything that is within the Department for Business and Trade.”

Mr Blake continued: “How do you propose that full, fair and prompt redress is going to be achieved?”

Mr Reynolds responded: “Since the general election, there has been a significant increase in the pace at which compensation has been paid.

“The overall quantum of compensation is up in the last four months by roughly a third, and the number of claims to which there has been an initial offer being made in response to that claim has roughly doubled in the last four months to what it has been in the four months preceding the general election.

“But I would very much want to say that I do not believe that increase in pace has been at the cost of fair or accurate compensation being made.”

Mr Reynolds added: “The position is still not to everyone’s satisfaction, but I think you can see we’ve tried to speed up compensation and redress, without that being at the cost of any claimant feeling that’s not an accurate or fair level of redress for them to receive.”

Commenting on the how the Post Office should change in the future, Mr Reynolds said: “I think despite the scale of this scandal, the Post Office is still an incredibly important institution in national life.

“I think it still has an incredible role to play in communities.

“I look at the business model of the Post Office, and I think even accounting for the changes in the core services that are provided… there’s still a whole range of services that are really important.

“But I don’t think postmasters make sufficient remuneration from what the public want from the Post Office, and I think that’s going to require some very significant changes to the overall business model of the Post Office.”

More than 900 subpostmasters were prosecuted between 1999 and 2015 after faulty Horizon accounting software made it look as though money was missing from their accounts.

Hundreds are still awaiting compensation despite the previous government announcing that those who have had convictions quashed are eligible for £600,000 payouts.

Latest Stories

  • Donald Trump Jr.’s ‘Disgusting’ Taunt Of Ukraine's Zelenskyy Is Slammed Online

    President-elect Donald Trump's son was ripped as "vile."

  • 'No Way': Ex-DOJ Official Names 1 Issue Where Trump Will Lose 'Every Day' In Court

    Neal Katyal warns the president-elect that even a conservative Supreme Court likely won't be on board with this part of his agenda.

  • Authoritarianism Expert Shatters A Trump ‘Illusion’: ‘One Of The Biggest Scams Of All’

    Ruth Ben-Ghiat said this reason for voting for Trump would have “very sad” consequences.

  • Long list of rules pits Mississauga neighbours against townhouse board

    A Mississauga couple is in the midst of a war of words with their townhouse complex's board of directors — which a handful of residents say is imposing unnecessarily strict new rules on the complex's roughly 140 homeowners.Janet Kitson said her problems began in 2022, when some new members joined the board of directors at 3050 Orleans Rd., in the Winston Churchill Boulevard-Dundas Street neighbourhood.That board issued an updated set of regulations that residents must live by — standard procedur

  • Nikki Haley responds to Trump’s announcement that she’s not welcome back in his second administration

    Trump publicly batted down Haley and Pompeo as he plans his future cabinet

  • Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor to remain at post as some call for her to step down

    Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor has made clear she has no plans to step down, according to people close to her, despite calls from some on the left that President Joe Biden should be allowed to try to name a successor before President-elect Donald Trump takes office.

  • GOP Senator Stammers as He’s Confronted With $88B Price Tag for Trump’s Deportation Plans

    Republican Senator John Barrasso on Sunday struggled to hold firm on his commitment to fund Donald Trump’s mass deportation plan when confronted with the eye-popping price tag. Trump has repeatedly spoken about his vision to remove every illegal immigrant from the United States, with estimations suggesting 10-12 million people would fall under the deportation scheme. On Thursday, Trump told Kristen Welker that there “is no price tag” to stop him from undertaking the plan.

  • John Oliver Exposes Trump’s Likely Cabinet: ‘Oops! All A**holes’

    Talk of who will fill President-elect Donald J. Trump’s new Cabinet has already inspired rampant speculation, and a chart of potential picks from CNN revealed “a deep bench of idiots, freaks and wannabe tough guys,” according to John Oliver. “That chart f---ing sucks,” The Last Week Tonight host said Sunday. “It looks like a ‘choose your fighter’ screen where the only thing they’re fighting is the arc of the moral universe. It looks like an advent calendar where every circle opens up to a tiny p

  • Trump Tells GOP to Bypass Senate Confirmation Process, Block Biden Judicial Appointments

    Despite an incoming Republican majority, Trump wants new party leadership to agree to recess appointments

  • Trump’s Former National Security Adviser Offers Sage Advice

    John Bolton imparted some words of wisdom for Donald Trump’s next national security adviser. Trump is currently in the process of putting a varied team together for his second term, with his son Don Jr. implying that admission to the cabinet relies on blind adherence to the soon-to-be president’s “message.” Bolton held the post of national security adviser to Trump before being fired in 2019, and shared his list of must-dos on CNN on Friday.

  • Even Fox News Can’t Let Lara Trump Get Away With Ridiculous Attack on Harris

    Republican National Committee co-chair Lara Trump attacked Democrats for “constant mudslinging” on Sunday before immediately turning around and dismissing her father-in-law’s swearing, racism and petty personal attacks as simply “who he’s always been.” President-elect Donald Trump‘s daugher-in-law, married to his son Eric, appeared on Fox New’s Media Buzz, where she claimed Democrats tried to “insult” voters into supporting them in the run-up to last week’s election. “They got to a level of just

  • ‘There Can Only Be One’: CNN Hosts Predict Major Falling Out Between Elon Musk and Donald Trump

    Kara Swisher has predicted a battle between tech billionaire Elon Musk and President-elect Donald Trump in which only one man will remain standing. Musk played a major role in Trump‘s campaign, from his America PAC to his X rants, with his support culminating in rumors of a promotion to Trump’s cabinet. Swisher, however, judged that both men saw themselves as the head honcho, and that this belief would lead to a major dissolution of their relationship, with Trump inevitably coming out on top.

  • Economists say Trump could give Americans the very thing they voted against

    Trump's campaign promises of broad-based tariffs, mass deportations, and lower taxes could fuel a new era of inflation in the US.

  • Trump Hiring Drama Begins as He Shuns Two Key MAGA Figures

    President-elect Donald Trump barred ex-Cabinet officials Nikki Haley and Mike Pompeo from his new administration in a Truth Social post on Saturday, opting for retribution over unity in one of his first transition announcements. By blocking both of them—one a former presidential primary rival, the other a man with presidential ambitions who has criticized Trump in the past—the incoming president has stayed true to a quest of prioritizing loyalty over all else when building out his second adminis

  • RFK Jr.’s new bully pulpit sends public health shock waves

    President-elect Trump’s promise to let Robert F. Kennedy Jr. “go wild” on health is demoralizing public health experts, who worry he could meddle with key government agencies, amplify vaccine hesitancy and direct agency funding to favor his preferred views. Those include removing fluoride from public water, promoting a wide variety of unorthodox and unproven treatments…

  • Trump says Haley, Pompeo will not join second administration

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President-elect Donald Trump said on Saturday that former Republican presidential contender Nikki Haley and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will not be asked to join his administration. "I will not be inviting former Ambassador Nikki Haley, or former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, to join the Trump Administration, which is currently in formation," Trump posted on social media.

  • Opinion - Latino men just didn’t want a woman president

    No, it wasn’t “the Economy, stupid.” Speaking as a Black man born into a Spanish-speaking family, let me tell you what last week’s election was really about. It was about millions of men — many with my Latino immigrant background, some with my skin color — who don’t want any woman, especially a woman of…

  • Democrat Ruben Gallego wins Senate race against Kari Lake, according to Decision Desk

    Democratic lawmaker Ruben Gallego has won the race for Senate against the Republican candidate and former Phoenix TV anchor Kari Lake, according to Decision Desk. Ruben Gallego’s top priorities include reproductive rights and providing access to abortion procedures. He supports ending the filibuster, in part to codify Roe v. Wade.

  • Rudy Giuliani Says He’s Too Broke to Buy Food Amid Defamation Suit Struggle

    Rudy Giuliani has alleged that he doesn’t have enough money to feed himself after a federal judge ordered him to start paying the $148 million judgment he faces for defaming Georgia poll workers in the wake of the 2020 election. The former New York City mayor and close ally of President-elect Donald Trump took to X to whine about his fiscal woes, and to beg followers to donate to his fundraising campaign. “Wilkie Farr Law firm and Judge Liman are trying to inhibit me from making a living,” he wr

  • CNN Corners Jim Jordan Into Admitting Election was ‘Free and Fair’ in Heated Exchange

    CNN’s Dana Bash pushed Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) to admit the 2024 election was “free and fair”—though questioned why the GOP could do so only after Donald Trump won while letting false claims of election fraud run rampant when he lost in 2020. Bash asked the Ohio congressman on Sunday’s State of the Union to answer for his party‘s repeated suggestions of election fraud during the 2020 election, a thread that became a party focal point due to Trump’s repeated false assertion that he won the 2020 el