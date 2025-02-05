Government to announce decision on Grenfell Tower demolition imminently

The Government is expected to announce its decision on the demolition of Grenfell Tower imminently.

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner met with the families of the 72 people who died in the fire on Wednesday night.

It is understood the 24-storey building will be demolished to ground level and a memorial erected on the site.

But no work will begin before the eighth anniversary of the tragic inferno on June 14, 2017.

Fire ripped through the 24-storey North Kensington tower block, killing 72 people and sparking a national scandal over building safety and material standards.

Protective white wrapping was installed over the building’s shell to protect it.

Three years ago Ms Rayner’s Tory predecessor Michael Gove shelved plans to demolish the block following outcry from survivors and bereaved families.

Almost 3,000sq metres of space has been set aside for the memorial, which includes the ground on which the tower block stands.

A 2022 report by the Grenfell Tower Memorial Commission included suggestions from members of the community on what the memorial could look like.

They included keeping the building as a “vertical garden” with a high level platform and hanging plants.

