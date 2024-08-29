Government apologises to ice cream firm over show

Rebecca Brahde - BBC News, Isle of Man
·2 min read
An arial shot of a large field with marquees and vehicles.
Davison's has an exclusivity agreement at the Royal Manx Agricultural Show until 2025 [CaLLUM STALEY - CJS PHOToGRAPHY]

The government has apologised to a Manx ice cream company after it faced criticism online for having an exclusivity agreement at an agricultural event.

It follows a complaint by a rival firm shortly before the Royal Agricultural Show that it had been told it could not have a stall in the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture (DEFA) marquee after initially being told it could.

In a statement, DEFA said it knew the "not unusual" agreement was in place and offered "its sincere and wholehearted apologies" for its "role in how things played out".

Davison's Ice Cream said it had received an "onslaught of hatred" following the "fiasco" but the apology would "keep things positive" between the firm and the department.

'Delay in communicating'

The situation followed the cancellation of the annual Isle of Man Food and Drink Festival, which had been held in September each year to showcase Manx producers.

In the wake of that decision, DEFA had offered some producers the chance to be part of their offering at the agricultural shows in late July and early August.

However, DEFA invited a rival ice cream manufacturer to the Royal Show despite knowing Davison's exclusivity agreement with the organisers would prohibit its attendance.

The firm then faced a backlash online after the rival company posted about not being able to attend.

DEFA, which had already apologised to the rival firm for inviting it in the first place, has now issued an apology to Davison's.

The statement said the department was aware that due the agreement it "would not be possible" to exhibit or sell ice cream at the event without prior approval from the show's committee.

"We offer our sincere and wholehearted apologies for the delay in communicating this position," it added

In its response, the firm said it thanked the department for its apology and for "admitting the fault was your own and not ours for the Royal Show fiasco".

"While it doesn’t change the outcome [or] negativity we received from the weekend it at least goes a long way in helping to keep things positive between ourselves and the department going into the future," it added.

Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and X? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk

More like this

Related internet links

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Nvidia employees often work seven days a week and until 2 a.m. but golden handcuffs keep them tied to the company

    Nvidia stock is up more than 3,000% since 2019.

  • Court rules against Vancouver in mushroom dispensary crackdown

    In February 2022, an inspector with the City of Vancouver arrived at a business to find a sign outside reading "mushroom dispensary, psychedelics, coca leaf, kratom, peyote, LSD, DMT."Inside the Medicinal Mushroom Dispensary at 651 East Hastings St., the inspector saw a counter with a sign that said "Coca Leaf Café," with more signage advertising drinks and a warning that coca use can result in a positive drug test. Another sign read, "No minors."The inspector estimated that 90 to 95 per cent of

  • Ryanair says new Boeing management 'continue to disappoint'

    STORY: One of Boeing's largest customers isn't impressed with the planemaker's new leadership.On Tuesday (August 27) Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary said Boeing management "continued to disappoint" and that deliveries were behind schedule."Yes, it's a bit difficult. We were supposed to get seven aircrafts from Boeing in July. We only got five. We were supposed to get ten aircraft in August. It looks like we're going to get five. So things are continuing to slip slightly. It's been disappointing. We're working closely with Stephanie Pope and the new team at Boeing, but they continue to disappoint us." Ryanair warned there was a risk it would take delivery of just 20-25 of the 737 MAX aircraft ahead of next summer.That's lower than the 29 scheduled.Boeing last month named aerospace industry veteran Kelly Ortberg as its chief executive.The firm has pledged to grow output by the end of the year.Boeing has struggled with supply chain snags and operating a slower assembly line since January.That same month saw an in-flight blowout of a door plug on a 737 MAX 9 jet that increased regulatory scrutiny.Ryanair said in July Boeing had warned some MAX deliveries due by next spring would be delayed until the peak summer months of next year.It's a repeat of delays this year that forced a cut in its summer traffic volumes.Despite the Boeing frustrations, Ryanair shares were up more than 5% Tuesday.Investors were pleased when the airline upgraded its summer air fare outlook.O'Leary also said he no longer saw a risk of double-digit percentage falls as European short-haul weakness had, he said, "levelled out."

  • Chinese EV maker BYD boosts net profit despite discounts

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Chinese electric vehicle maker BYD reported improved net profits in the second quarter thanks to its extended market leadership, even though it led a protracted price war with aggressive discounts on its best-selling models. BYD's net profit hit 9.1 billion yuan ($1.3 billion) in the April-June quarter, up 32.8% from a year earlier and its fastest growth since end-2023, while revenue grew 25.9% to 176.2 billion yuan, it said in a stock exchange filing.

  • Musk's xAI operating gas turbines without permits at data center, environmental group says

    The Southern Environmental Law Center sent a letter to the Environmental Protection Agency and the health department in Shelby County where the data center is located. "Despite installing nearly 20 gas turbines with a combined capacity of about 100 MW - enough electricity to power around 50,000 homes - xAI apparently has not applied for any air permits for these turbines," the letter, dated Aug. 26, said.

  • The basic qualifications for a job in AI and how to stand out, according to recruiters

    BI spoke to four companies that recruit for AI jobs to learn the basic skills needed for these roles and how candidates can stand out.

  • Exclusive-Intel board member quit after differences over chipmaker's revival plan

    The sudden resignation of a high-profile Intel board member came after differences with CEO Pat Gelsinger and other directors over what the director considered the U.S. company’s bloated workforce, risk-averse culture and lagging artificial intelligence strategy, according to three sources familiar with the matter. Lip-Bu Tan, a semiconductor industry veteran, had said he was leaving the board because of a personal decision to “reprioritize various commitments” and that he remained “supportive of the company and its important work,” in a regulatory filing on Thursday. The former CEO of chip-software company Cadence Design joined Intel’s board two years ago as part of a plan to restore Intel’s place as the leading global chipmaker.

  • Super Micro Stock Falls as August Selloff Steepens. A Short-Seller Report Is the Latest Bad News.

    Hindenburg Research says an investigation over the last three months found glaring accounting red flags at the server maker.

  • 5 People Who Make Between $500 and $10K a Month on Upwork: 5 Tips for Reaching the Same Success

    Forget what you see in the movies about unicorn startups with millions in funding from venture capital firms. Many self-employed workers start with a simple side hustle -- which can grow into a main...

  • China's Nvidia wannabe, Tencent-backed AI chip start-up EnFlame, flags IPO intention

    Tencent Holdings-backed Chinese artificial intelligence chip start-up Enflame has kicked off the "tutoring" process with an investment bank ahead of a planned initial public offering (IPO). The Shanghai-based unicorn - which was valued at US$1.65 billion last September, according to venture deal tracker Pitchbook - has hired China International Capital Corporation, one of the country's biggest investment banks, to coach company executives on IPO-related issues, the China Securities Regulatory Co

  • Super Micro stock falls after short seller Hindenburg Research calls company 'serial recidivist' in new report

    Super Micro shares slid on Tuesday after a new report from short seller Hindenburg Research.

  • I’m a Banking Expert: How To Use Your Bank’s Retirement Accounts To Secure Your Future

    For many of us, planning for retirement can be overwhelming and confusing. How much should you save? And how should you do it? And how much can you take out? And when? There are so many questions....

  • Super Micro (SMCI) stock slides after short seller Hindenburg attack

    Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) shares fell about 6% in New York trading Tuesday following the release of a critical report by short seller Hindenburg Research.

  • Philip Morris to invest $232 million to expand ZYN production at Kentucky plant

    The investment will be made through one of PMI's Swedish Match affiliates, and comes about a month after the tobacco giant announced an investment of $600 million to open a ZYN manufacturing facility in Colorado. Shipments of ZYN slowed to a growth of 54% in the second quarter, reported in July, as demand for the product created short-term supply chain constraints and impacted volume growth. ZYN, an alternative to traditional chewing tobacco products, is a nicotine pouch, which, according to Philip Morris, does not contain tobacco.

  • The middle class's worst retirement fear

    A new Transamerica report found that dwindling Social Security benefits are a key concern for middle-class earners, particularly in retirement.

  • High Growth Tech Stocks To Watch In China August 2024

    As global markets react to anticipated rate cuts in the U.S. and economic indicators show mixed signals, investors are closely watching China's tech sector for high-growth opportunities. In this environment, identifying promising stocks involves looking at companies that demonstrate strong innovation and resilience amid fluctuating market conditions.

  • French authorities charge Telegram's Durov

    STORY: The founder and CEO of the Telegram messaging app, Pavel Durov, was placed under formal investigation by a French judge on Wednesday.The Russian-born tech billionaire was ordered to pay bail of 5 million euros, and must report twice a week to police and is barred from leaving French territory.Durov was arrested at an airport near Paris over the weekend and placed in custody as part of a broad investigation into organized crime on Telegram.The judge found there were grounds to formally investigate Durov on all the charges he was initially arrested for, including suspected complicity in running an online platform that allows illicit transactions, child pornography, drug trafficking and fraud.He was also charged with refusing to communicate information to authorities, money laundering and providing cryptographic services to criminals.Durov's lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.The 39-year-old's detention has fueled debate on where freedom of speech ends and enforcement of the law begins.In places like Latvia, which borders Russia and Belarus, the Telegram app with its encryption is widely popular as a safe tool for communication and trading sensitive news.Founder of the Digital Security Center, Elviss Strazdins: "It's probably not the most popular chatting app here, but it's popular among, certain groups of people, like people who want to, do something probably illegal, like sell or buy drugs or, find some shady jobs, like scamming or selling their bank accounts or buying bank accounts to do money laundering and stuff like that. But of course, it's also used for legal purposes, but it's probably popular because of the reasons I mentioned before.”Durov's arrest underlines the uneasy relationship between governments and Telegram, which has close to 1 billion users, while serving as a warning shot to tech titans who refuse to comply with authorities over alleged illegality on their platforms.

  • Klarna CEO comments show the AI workplace everyone has been dreading is already here

    In May, the CEO said Klarna had saved millions by "spending less on photographers, image banks, and marketing agencies."

  • Russian Steel Bucks Global Downturn as War Economy Drives Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Weak Chinese demand is depressing the global steel market, but Vladimir Putin’s war economy has made Russia a striking exception.Most Read from BloombergNazi Bunker’s Leafy Makeover Turns Ugly Past Into Urban EyecatcherChicago Overcomes DNC Skeptics With Calm, Parties and SunThe Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine has stimulated the Russian economy, driving up residential construction and spurring infrastructure spending. That’s buoying the country’s steel industry, while markets in Eur

  • IBM is the latest Western firm to retreat from China

    IBM is cutting more than 1,000 jobs in China, according to multiple state media reports, as geopolitical tension between Beijing and Washington prompts many global companies to reassess their future in the world’s second-largest economy.