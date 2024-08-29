Government apologises to ice cream firm over show

Davison's has an exclusivity agreement at the Royal Manx Agricultural Show until 2025 [CaLLUM STALEY - CJS PHOToGRAPHY]

The government has apologised to a Manx ice cream company after it faced criticism online for having an exclusivity agreement at an agricultural event.

It follows a complaint by a rival firm shortly before the Royal Agricultural Show that it had been told it could not have a stall in the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture (DEFA) marquee after initially being told it could.

In a statement, DEFA said it knew the "not unusual" agreement was in place and offered "its sincere and wholehearted apologies" for its "role in how things played out".

Davison's Ice Cream said it had received an "onslaught of hatred" following the "fiasco" but the apology would "keep things positive" between the firm and the department.

'Delay in communicating'

The situation followed the cancellation of the annual Isle of Man Food and Drink Festival, which had been held in September each year to showcase Manx producers.

In the wake of that decision, DEFA had offered some producers the chance to be part of their offering at the agricultural shows in late July and early August.

However, DEFA invited a rival ice cream manufacturer to the Royal Show despite knowing Davison's exclusivity agreement with the organisers would prohibit its attendance.

The firm then faced a backlash online after the rival company posted about not being able to attend.

DEFA, which had already apologised to the rival firm for inviting it in the first place, has now issued an apology to Davison's.

The statement said the department was aware that due the agreement it "would not be possible" to exhibit or sell ice cream at the event without prior approval from the show's committee.

"We offer our sincere and wholehearted apologies for the delay in communicating this position," it added

In its response, the firm said it thanked the department for its apology and for "admitting the fault was your own and not ours for the Royal Show fiasco".

"While it doesn’t change the outcome [or] negativity we received from the weekend it at least goes a long way in helping to keep things positive between ourselves and the department going into the future," it added.

Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and X? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk

More like this

Related internet links