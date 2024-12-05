Government asks for third extension on court deadline to pass 'lost Canadians' bill

David Baxter
·2 min read

OTTAWA — The federal government is seeking a third extension to a court-mandated deadline to pass legislation that grants citizenship to "lost Canadians," Immigration Minister Marc Miller said on Thursday.

Miller said the government is asking the court for a three-month extension to the Dec. 19 deadline.

In 2009, former Conservative prime minister Stephen Harper's government changed the law so Canadian parents who were born abroad could not pass down their citizenship unless their child was born in Canada.

Those who have not had access to citizenship rights as a result of the amendments came to be known as "lost Canadians."

Last year, the Ontario Superior Court of Justice ruled that the 2009 law is unconstitutional and the federal government agreed with the ruling.

"My department and my team are moving to the next gear, which is being proactive about this and making sure we are rectifying something that is a Charter violation, which is much more than any other breach of the law," Miller said.

"Understanding and appreciating who is completely touched by this is the next step in a world where people are increasingly mobile."

The Liberal bill would automatically grant citizenship to people who lost that right following the 2009 Conservative legislation.

In addition, it would create a new test to access citizenship for affected children after the legislation passes.

Parents who were born abroad would have to have spent at least three cumulative years in Canada in order to pass citizenship onto a child who is born or adopted abroad.

The bill is currently in the second reading stage in the House of Commons.

The legislation has not advanced beyond that because a debate over a Conservative privilege motion has paused all legislative work since late September.

Miller told the committee his own children, who were all born abroad, would not be able to pass citizenship rights on to their kids if the family continued to live outside of Canada under the current law.

Speaking in French, Miller told the committee that its pre-study of the bill it valuable, so the government's extension application shows it is doing what is possible amid the filibuster.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 5, 2024.

David Baxter, The Canadian Press

Latest Stories

  • Nova Scotia, still dependent on fossil fuels, drops in rankings for energy efficiency

    A new national study says Nova Scotia's leadership position in energy efficiency has been overtaken by other provinces, including its closest neighbours.The "Canadian Energy Efficiency Scorecard" has the East Coast province tumbling from second place in in 2022 to fifth this year, while Prince Edward Island is now tied with Quebec for second place, and New Brunswick has moved ahead to fourth spot.British Columbia has retained its rank at first place, based on data gathered between January 2023 a

  • Immigrants in Quebec say cancelled French classes are a loss for both them and the province

    Thiago Moreira says back home in Brazil, he didn't like France or French. But after he started learning Quebec French, he grew to love it."The là, là?" says Moreira, laughing. "Là, là, c'est très fantastique!"Married with two children and armed with a degree in automation engineering, Moreira spent two years searching for a job in Canada as a skilled worker. He had offers in other provinces, but he felt Quebec values best lined up with his own.So he accepted an offer from a hardwood flooring com

  • Postal union says it sent new proposals to mediator as strike nears three weeks

    OTTAWA — The Canadian Union of Postal Workers says it's sent another round of counter-proposals to the federal mediator appointed to help it reach a deal with Canada Post as a countrywide strike nears the three-week mark.

  • Bahamian police chief resigns after US indicts officers in 'massive' drug trafficking case

    SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The police commissioner of the Bahamas has resigned after a sergeant and two officers were recently indicted in a U.S. drug trafficking case that federal authorities describe as “massive.”

  • The US government is closing a women's prison and other facilities after years of abuse and decay

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal Bureau of Prisons is permanently closing its “rape club” women’s prison in California and will idle six facilities in a sweeping realignment after years of abuse, decay and mismanagement, The Associated Press has learned.

  • Toronto still under winter weather advisory, some flights delayed at Pearson airport

    Toronto got its first blast of winter weather on Wednesday with high winds, cold and a bit of snow — as well as numerous crashes in and around the city.The city remained under a winter weather travel advisory issued by Environment Canada on Wednesday night. A low pressure system from the U.S. that landed in the morning brought snow and high winds to parts of the Toronto region, the federal weather agency said. For Wednesday night, a brief burst of heavy snow and high winds are expected, it said.

  • "Apex," the stegosaurus fossil, goes on display in New York

    "Apex," the nearly complete fossilized remains of a 161-million-year-old stegosaurus has been unveiled at the American Museum of Natural History in New York. An anonymous buyer paid nearly $45 million for it earlier this year. (AP Video: John Minchillo)

  • Teen charged with 1st-degree murder in Saskatoon's 13th homicide of year

    A Saskatoon teen charged with first-degree murder is also facing weapons and break-and-enter charges.The 16-year-old boy made his first appearance in youth court Thursday. It's alleged that he killed 20-year-old Jordanna Kucher on Nov. 15 in a hotel parking lot on Eighth Street East. A 36-year-old woman, Katelin McGillivary, is also charged with first-degree murder in the death.The teen cannot be named because of his age.The 16-year-old is also charged with possessing and concealing a knife and

  • Before the handcuffs: Abdi inquest circles back to arrival of 1st officer

    The Abdirahman Abdi inquest is being livestreamed during weekdays here. When the Ottawa Police Service's (OPS) communications centre began describing the Abdirahman Abdi incident to officers on July 24, 2016, it was termed a disturbance — a man pushing other people in a coffee shop.Over the next few minutes, more details were shared: allegations of assault, including groping, and a man who was unarmed but had potential mental health issues. When former OPS patrol officer David Weir pulled up to

  • Police hunt for UnitedHealthcare CEO's masked killer after 'brazen, targeted' attack on NYC street

    A gunman killed UnitedHealthcare’s CEO on Wednesday in a “brazen, targeted attack” outside a Manhattan hotel where the health insurer was holding its investor conference, police said, setting off a massive search for the fleeing assailant hours before the annual Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting nearby. Brian Thompson, 50, was shot around 6:45 a.m. as he walked alone to the New York Hilton Midtown from a nearby hotel, police said. The shooter appeared to be “lying in wait for several minutes” before approaching Thompson from behind and opening fire, New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said.

  • Paraguay gives Chinese diplomat 24 hours to leave the country after comments on Taiwan

    Paraguay on Thursday accused a Chinese diplomat of interfering with its domestic affairs and gave him 24 hours to leave the country, escalating tensions over the South American nation's long friendship with Taiwan.

  • Conservatives decry "procedural nonsense" as NDP forces House debate on abortion

    OTTAWA — A surprise tactical move by the NDP forced a debate in the House of Commons on abortion access Thursday, sidelining a Conservative motion designed to use NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh's own words against him.

  • Trump And Trudeau's High-Stakes Dinner Spoke Volumes. Body Language Experts Reveal Why.

    Experts examine a viral photo following the pair's meeting, plus other telling body language that came from the visit.

  • When Trump Threatens, Canada and Mexico Go Their Own Way

    (Bloomberg) -- A week before Donald Trump fired off yet another tariff threat on his neighbors, Justin Trudeau and Claudia Sheinbaum had a chance to confer in person about how to tackle that very scenario. Would they join forces against their errant trading partner or was it going to be a case of every person for themselves? Most Read from BloombergAs Wars Rage, Cities Face a Dark New Era of Urban DestructionRiyadh Metro Partially Opens in Bid to Ease City’s Traffic JamsThe evidence is pointing

  • James Carville Claims 1 Person Is Secretly 'Driving' Trump's Sketchy Nominations

    The Democratic strategist was friends with the conservative figure who he says is wielding the most influence on the president-elect.

  • Lindsey Graham Rapidly Reverses His Take on the Hegseth Allegations: ‘None of It Counts’

    Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) pulled off a flip-flop in near-record time Wednesday, dismissing a litany of misconduct allegations against Pete Hegseth that just a day earlier he called “very disturbing.” Hegseth, who President-elect Donald Trump says he intends to nominate for defense secretary, was accused of sexually assaulting a woman in a hotel room in 2017, which he denies.

  • Trump's plan for Ukraine comes into focus: NATO off the table and concessions on territory

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Advisers to Donald Trump publicly and privately are floating proposals to end the Ukraine war that would cede large parts of the country to Russia for the foreseeable future, according to a Reuters analysis of their statements and interviews with several people close to the U.S. president-elect. The proposals by three key advisers, including Trump's incoming Russia-Ukraine envoy, retired Army Lieutenant-General Keith Kellogg, share some elements, including taking NATO membership for Ukraine off the table. Trump's advisers would try forcing Moscow and Kyiv into negotiations with carrots and sticks, including halting military aid to Kyiv unless it agrees to talk but boosting assistance if Russian President Vladimir Putin refuses.

  • China stacked the deck against Augusta-made golf carts. Here's what America did about it

    The world's top two golf cart manufacturers, both based in Augusta, are praising a government finding that China is unfairly subsidizing its low-speed vehicle industry. The U.S. Department of Commerce announced recently that China's government has engaged in antidumping and…

  • Israel showed the 'power' of F-35s in destroying nearly all of Iran's air defenses without a loss, UK admiral says

    The UK's chief of defense staff said Israeli F-35s took out "nearly the entirety" of Iran's air defenses in a single mission.

  • Rahm Emanuel Makes Dark Prediction About What Trump Will Do To The Oval Office

    The ex-chief of staff to former President Barack Obama said Democrats are "the thin blue line" between Americans and the special interests Trump is courting.