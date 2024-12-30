Government to block incinerators that do not contribute to green plans

Christopher McKeon, PA Political Correspondent
·1 min read

The Government will block new incinerators if they do not help meet environmental objectives under rules unveiled on Monday.

Developers will have to show that their project either helps reduce the amount of non-recyclable waste going to landfill, or replaces an older, less efficient incinerator.

The move forms part of the Government’s drive to increase recycling rates, which have held at about 45% of household waste since 2015.

Environment minister Mary Creagh said: “For far too long, the nation has seen its recycling rates stagnate and relied on burning household waste, rather than supporting communities to keep resources in use for longer.

Labour leadership contest
Environment minister Mary Creagh said recycling rates had stagnated (Lauren Hurley/PA)

“That ends today, with clear conditions for new energy from waste plants – they must be efficient and support net zero and our economic growth mission, before they can get the backing needed to be built.”

Developers will also have to ensure their incinerators are ready for carbon capture technology, and demonstrate how the heat they produce can be used to help cut heating bills for households.

The Government expects that its “crackdown” on new incinerators will mean only a limited number are built, while still reducing the amount of waste sent to landfill and enabling the country to process the waste it produces.

The Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs said the country was almost at the point where it had enough waste facilities to handle non-recyclable rubbish, and so had limited need for new incinerators.

But the proposals stop short of the plans included in the Conservatives’ 2024 manifesto, which committed to a complete ban on new incinerators due to their “impact on local communities” and declining demand as recycling increased.

