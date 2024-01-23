Government borrowing lower than expected in December

Commuters

Government borrowing in December was lower than expected, helped by a steep drop in interest payments.

Borrowing - the difference between spending and tax income - was £7.8bn last month, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

The amount was far below forecasts with many economists and analysts expecting borrowing to be about £14bn.

Analysts said the lower figure could give the chancellor more "wiggle room" for tax cuts in the Budget.

Interest payments on government debt fell to £4bn last month, down by £14.1bn from December 2022.

That was helped by the rapid fall in inflation last year, as the government's interest payments are linked to the Retail Prices Index measure of inflation.

Ruth Gregory, deputy chief UK economist at Capital Economics, said the better-than-expected figures for December would give the chancellor "a bit more wiggle room for a big pre-election splash in the spring Budget on 6 March".

Last week, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt hinted that he wanted to cut taxes.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davis, Mr Hunt said that countries with lower taxes have more "dynamic, faster growing economies".

The ONS data showed that borrowing for the nine-months to December 2023 was £119.1bn, which is £11.1bn more than in the same period the year before and the fourth-highest total on record.

Total debt - which is the overall amount of money owed by the government that has built up over years - was £2.67 trillion at the end of December.

That is the equivalent of 97.7% of the size of the UK's economy as measured by gross domestic product (GDP), remaining at levels last seen in the early 1960s, the ONS said.