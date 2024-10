The Daily Beast

Donald Trump is clearly not happy about the release of a bombshell 165-page motion Wednesday filed by Special Counsel Jack Smith which lays out a sprawling timeline of how the former president attempted to claw his way back into power after losing the 2020 election. Trump initially laid out his case in various Truth Social posts later on Wednesday, claiming the unsealing of the document was another Democratic plot. He then repeated many of those claims in an almost-two-minute rant with NewsNatio