Government criticised for extending use of ‘mobile coffin’ Army Land Rovers

An RAF Chinook helicopter is pictured carrying an Army Land Rover as part of Exercise Wessex Thunder - RAF

The Government has been criticised for extending the use of a “mobile coffin” Land Rover in the British Army to cut costs.

A new £71 million contract issued by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) will extend the lifespan of the Armed Forces’ entire Land Rover fleet.

The vehicles include Snatch Land Rovers, which have long been referred to as “mobile coffins” by soldiers because they are lightly armoured.

Some 37 service personnel were killed in the vehicles in Iraq and Afghanistan and the MoD eventually apologised to their families.

These included Cpl Sarah Bryant, the first female British soldier killed in Afghanistan.

Snatch Land Rovers were originally deployed because of their speed over rough ground but there have long been concerns over their lack of armour.

Mark Francois, a Tory MP and former Armed Forces minister, said the vehicles should not have been kept in service past their original retirement date of this year.

“Sometimes it makes sense to refurbish older vehicles, but many of these older Land Rovers date back to the Afghanistan or Iraq campaigns,” Mr Francois said.

“If only Labour would put a firm date on its ‘aspiration’ to spend 2.5 per cent on defence, the Army could then probably afford to buy new, with all the maintenance costs that would save as a result.”

Snatch Land Rovers were originally deployed because of their speed over rough ground but there have long been concerns over their lack of armour - Cpl Russ Nolan RLC

It has previously been reported that the Snatch Land Rovers could remain in service until 2030 as defence chiefs try to fill a black hole of almost £17 billion in military spending.

Pte Phillip Hewett, who was killed driving a Snatch Land Rover in Iraq in 2005, previously told his mother he was driving a Warrior tracked armoured vehicle so she did not worry.

In a letter to his uncle, he had also said that some soldiers lost their driving licences on purpose so they did not have to risk driving the Snatch.

Sir Michael Fallon, a former Tory defence secretary, is among the senior politicians who have apologised for the MoD’s delays in introducing alternative vehicles.

Sir Michael said in 2017: “I would like to express directly to you my deepest sympathies and apologise for the delay… which could have saved lives.

“I confirm we have learnt lessons from this. The government must and will ensure that our Armed Forces are always properly equipped and resourced.”

Snatch Land Rovers were supposed to have been scrapped by the British Army as early as 2008 but a small number have remained in service a decade and a half after an emergency review.

A Ministry of Defence spokesman said: “The small number of Snatch Land Rovers in service deliver niche capabilities within the UK.

“Work is ongoing to identify a suitable replacement.”