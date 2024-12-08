Government ‘dragging its feet’ on tackling anti-Semitism, campaigners say

Thousands of people have marched through central London in a demonstration against anti-Semitism - Jonathan Brady/PA

The Government has “dragged its feet” on tackling anti-Semitism, the chief of a campaign group has said, as thousands marched in London.

The Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA) said 32,000 people attended a march from the Royal Courts of Justice to Parliament Square on Sunday afternoon.

The protest was a stand against “unprecedented levels of anti-Semitism and growing extremism in British society”, the group said.

Pro-Palestine protests since Hamas attacked Israel on October 7 last year have “unleashed a tidal wave” of anti-Semitism, with hate crimes towards Jews quadrupling in the time since, according to the CAA.

Protesters waved Israeli flags and placards, and chanted “Act against hate, before it’s too late” and “Say it loud, Jewish and proud”.

Gideon Falter, CAA chief executive, told the crowd: “Two governments have now dragged their feet on anti-Semitism since October 7.

The CAA warned of ‘growing extremism in British society’ - Jonathan Brady/PA

“The fight against anti-Semitism puts Jews on the front lines of the battle for the future of the West.

“It is a long front line with many flashpoints, but should any part of it fail, the entire defence fails.

“We owe it to future generations to raise our voices against this tide of extremism and bigotry, and reject appeasement, so that we might bequeath them the bright future that once was ours.”

A spokesperson for CAA said that over the past year, “anti-Semitic hate crime has quadrupled”, and Jews are now the “most targeted faith minority in the country, despite our minuscule numbers”.

They added: “Jewish people feel like we’re drowning. The turnout today – in spite of the stormy weather – demonstrates how strongly British Jews feel and, quite frankly, how desperate we are.

The protestors were critical of successive British governments - Jonathan Brady/PA

“With extremism changing our country before our eyes, people have taken a stand today to uphold our country’s values and demand action to secure the future of Britain’s Jewish community. But time is running out. The authorities and two governments have dragged their feet for over a year now. They must finally act against hate before it’s too late.”

The CAA criticised the leadership of the Metropolitan Police, saying it has “not been held to account, there is no indication of any meaningful change in policy, all while our streets are taken over almost weekly by anti-Israel protesters chanting genocidal slogans and holding anti-Semitic signs, and Jew-hate has infected almost every part of our society”.

The group added: “From hospitals to airports, universities to social media, workplaces to the arts, Jewish people are encountering racism. There are too few arrests, sentences are far too lenient, and nothing is changing. This is not just a Jewish problem – it affects all of our society.

“That is why so many people felt the need to take to the streets today, in spite of the weather. Last year we gathered to say that we are one United Kingdom, united against antisemitism. Today we have a warning to the authorities: act against hate, before it’s too late.”