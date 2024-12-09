Government faces third Tory non-confidence vote ahead of potential fiscal hurdle

David Baxter
·3 min read

OTTAWA — The Liberals are set to face a third Conservative non-confidence vote in the House of Commons on Monday, but the government is likely to survive with the support of the NDP.

members of Parliament are supposed to vote on a motion that quotes NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh's criticism of the Liberals and asks the House to agree with Singh and vote to bring down the government.

Singh said last week he is not going to support the Conservatives, so the motion will likely fail.

The House is also set to vote Monday on an NDP motion calling on the government to expand the GST break to include things like internet bills and home heating, and also offer the $250 "working Canadians rebate" to fully retired seniors and people who rely on disability benefits.

Those votes will come after MPs deal with a debate on a point of privilege raised by Conservative deputy leader Melissa Lantsman on Friday.

The Conservatives have two more opposition days scheduled Monday and Tuesday and Leader Pierre Poilievre has 13 more opposition motions on the House of Commons notice paper to choose from.

The party signalled the Monday motion will call for the government to eliminate the GST on new homes sold for under $1 million, and calls on the premiers to enact a similar policy on their portion of the provincial sales tax.

The other motions they could go with on Tuesday include one calling to eliminate the carbon tax, another to take a tougher stance on bail and drugs, and also one calling for the government to release a draft copy of Canada's public accounts for the last fiscal year.

Two of the motions also call for a vote of non-confidence in the government.

If a majority of MPs vote in favour of a non-confidence vote, it would bring the government down and likely trigger an immediate election.

The Conservative motions introduced Monday and Tuesday will both be up for a vote on Tuesday.

As opposition parties continue to use procedural tactics to stall one another's motions, the House is also facing a deadline on Tuesday to vote to approve billions of dollars in government spending.

Treasury Board President Anita Anand has asked Parliament for approval of $21.6 billion to fund programs including housing, dental care and the national school food program.

Those measures must be voted on. If they do not pass, some government programs could face a cash shortfall, including veteran benefits and natural disaster assistance. The spending requests are set to go to a debate and vote late Tuesday night.

The votes were scheduled when House Speaker Greg Fergus paused a two-month-long filibuster to make way for the spending debate and opposition motions.

The House has been gridlocked since late September by a filibuster over a Conservative privilege motion related to the Liberals' refusal to provide unredacted documents about a now-defunct green technology fund to Parliament and to the RCMP.

On Friday, Lantsman raised a point of privilege about an anti-Israeli war protest that temporarily blocked the entrance to a building housing MP offices last week. She said NDP MPs had been supportive of the protesters, who temporarily disrupted members' ability to get to the House of Commons.

That debate was scheduled to resume Monday morning, but proceedings began with the resumption of debate on the green technology fund documents.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 9, 2024.

David Baxter, The Canadian Press

Latest Stories

  • Analysis: Collapse of Syria's Assad is a blow to Iran's 'Axis of Resistance'

    MANAMA, Bahrain (AP) — For Iran’s theocratic government, it keeps getting worse.

  • Racism toward migrant workers in N.S. on the rise due to misinformation, agency says

    Temporary foreign workers in Nova Scotia's Annapolis Valley are facing increased racism and hatred because of misinformation about housing and the cost of living, according to an advocacy group.The Centre for Migrant Worker Rights Nova Scotia has developed community workshops aimed at combating what staff call the "scapegoating" of people from other countries who are working in the province. "We're helping to provide a space for community members to meet and organize and take care of each other

  • Lara Trump stepping down as RNC co-chair and addressing speculation about Florida Senate seat

    Lara Trump will step down as co-chair of the Republican National Committee as she considers a number of potential options with her father-in-law, President-elect Donald Trump, set to return to the White House.

  • Fears loom over India's 'Hong Kong' project on a remote island

    Experts say the multi-billion project would be a 'death sentence' for the Shompen people.

  • CSIS says it will disclose 'some information' about foreign interference to Pierre Poilievre

    Canada's spy agency says it will disclose "some information" about foreign interference to Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, who has resisted getting the national security clearance he needs to review classified documents about the issue because it would muzzle him.The Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) told CBC News on Saturday that it's determined "the disclosure of some information to the leader of the Official Opposition through a threat reduction measure is appropriate."Class

  • GST break would cost Ottawa $2.7B if provinces with HST asked for compensation

    OTTAWA — The federal government's GST holiday would cost as much as $2.7 billion if provinces with a harmonized sales tax asked for compensation, the parliamentary budget officer said on Monday.

  • Syrians stroll through Assad's palaces, take furniture and ornaments

    Video obtained by Reuters showed people entering the Al-Rawda Presidential Palace, as children ran through the grand, formal rooms and men slid a large trunk across the ornate patterned floor. Video of another palace, the older-style Muhajreen Palace, verified by Reuters, showed groups of men and women walking across a white marble floor and through sets of tall wooden doors. The scenes were reminiscent of the fall of Saddam Hussein's Baathist regime in Iraq two decades ago.

  • N.B. police say a sex assault oversight model makes them better. Halifax police say they can't use it

    Some police forces in New Brunswick using a civilian oversight model for certain sex assault cases say it's improving their services — which one Halifax lawyer says makes it especially frustrating the city's police force won't use it.More than 30 municipal police forces in five provinces across Canada, including those in Ottawa and London, Ont., use the violence against women advocate case review (VACR) model. It involves a panel of civilian experts on sexual violence who examine every sex assau

  • Taiwan says China has sent naval ships into nearby waters ahead of anticipated drills

    BEIJING (AP) — China's military appears to be preparing for widely anticipated drills in response to a recent visit by Taiwan's president to Hawaii and Guam.

  • Taiwan raises alert as China deploys 90 ships in likely exercises

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan raised its alert level on Monday, saying China had reserved airspace and deployed naval and coast guard vessels in what a security source called the first military drills across a broad swathe of the region's waters. A senior Taiwan security official said China had nearly 90 navy and coast guard ships near Taiwan, the southern Japanese islands and the East and South China Seas, of which around two-thirds were naval.

  • At the mercy of the algorithm: Tecumseh's Glenn Fricker reveals the YouTube grind

    Being a YouTuber doesn't mean working less.That's what Tecumseh's Glenn Fricker thinks the general public might not understand about how he makes a living."I like to say I work 14 hours a day so I don't have to work eight," Fricker told CBC Windsor. "I mean, I used to work at Chrysler... Now I do this full-time."For the past decade, Fricker has been entertaining viewers with his curmudgeonly takes on heavy metal, music recording and studio gear. His Spectre Sound Studios channel currently has al

  • Trudeau Now Tied With Conservative Leader on Who’s Trusted to Deal With Trump

    (Bloomberg) -- Canadians’ trust in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to deal with incoming US President Donald Trump is growing, a new survey suggests.Most Read from BloombergA Chicago Skyscraper Cements the Legacy of a Visionary Postmodern ArchitectBrace for a Nationwide Shuffle of Corporate HeadquartersNYC’s Run-Down Bus Terminal Gets Approval for $10 Billion RevampKansas City Looks Back on its Long, Costly Ride With MicrotransitTrudeau is now effectively tied with Conservative Leader Pierre Poili

  • In the news today: Government faces third Tory non-confidence vote

    Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed...

  • Trump ally on Canada's fentanyl talk: Not good enough

    The Canadian government is talking about adding helicopters and drones at the border to stop fentanyl shipments so Donald Trump drops his threat of devastating economic tariffs.But David Asher, a Trump ally, says it should be doing more. Much more. And as someone who's worked on fentanyl policy for Trump, he says Canada should be making substantive, systemic changes.He calls it frustrating to hear Canadians downplay their country's role in the fentanyl epidemic, just because a minuscule percenta

  • Will he or won't he? Signs that Ford may call an early Ontario election stack up

    TORONTO — Inside Ontario's legislature, the halls are decked, the sounds of children’s choirs singing Christmas carols waft down the corridors, and in the air there’s a feeling of an election.

  • Ford chief of staff missing months of government messages after 'inadvertent error'

    Ontario Premier Doug Ford's chief of staff is missing months worth of texts, including messages relating to government business. Isaac Callan explains how the messages went missing and what could happen next.

  • More awareness needed in schools to fight human trafficking

    New Brunswick teachers and students will soon be getting new resources to spot human trafficking, along with a long-term strategy that will be developed in the new year.

  • Gen Z doesn't believe in government. The solution is closer to home than you think. | Opinion

    Gen Zers don't like politics and have doubts about democracy. I know because I'm part of that age group. I also know we can change that by doing this.

  • Salvation Army says holiday donations down 50 per cent since mail strike began

    The Salvation Army says holiday donations are down 50 per cent since the Canada Post strike began, amounting to a drop of roughly $9.3 million in seasonal giving compared to this time last year.

  • Proposed cellphone ban is too extreme with no nuance, say St. John's students

    Newfoundland and Labrador is proposing changes to its school cellphone policy. Students are calling the move too broad. (Martin Diotte/CBC)The Newfoundland and Labrador government is proposing sweeping policy changes that would keep cellphones out of all public schools. But, Holy Heart students Olive Jones and Kalista Barrett say they are also a valuable tool."There's a lot of students that are saying that yes, cell phones can be a problem, but the policy is just way too extreme. It's an all or