Government figures knew weeks ago Southport attacker could face terror charges

Axel Rudakubana is charged with terror offences as well as the Southport killings - Helen Tipper

Senior Government figures knew in the past few weeks that the alleged Southport killer could face terror charges.

Government law officers were consulted over charging Axel Rudakubana, 18, under the Biological Weapons Act over his alleged production of the deadly toxin Ricin, Government sources have confirmed.

The disclosure comes after the two candidates for the Tory leadership accused the police and Government of withholding information about the Southport attack amid claims of a cover-up.

Sir Keir Starmer’s spokesman, however, said it was “not correct” to say the Government had been involved in withholding facts, while Yvette Cooper, the Home Secretary, urged the public not to speculate on the case in order to ensure justice for the victims’ families.

Rudakubana, already accused of murdering three young girls, will appear before Westminster magistrates’ court by video link on Wednesday charged with production of ricin, and possession of information likely to be useful to a person committing, or preparing to commit, an act of terrorism.

The Southport victims, left to right: Bebe King, Elsie Dot Stancombe and Alice da Silva Aguiar - PA

He was charged in August with the murders of Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, Bebe King, six, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, who were stabbed during a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Hart Street, Southport on July 29.

He is charged with the attempted murder of eight other children, of Leanne Lucas, the dance instructor, and of John Hayes, a businessman. He is also charged with possession of a knife.

To charge someone under the Biological Weapons Act, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has to obtain consent from the Government’s law officers – Richard Hermer KC, the Attorney General, or Sarah Sackman, the Solicitor General.

It is understood the law officers were consulted in the past few weeks, giving their consent within days. It is not known whether any other ministers in Government were made aware of the charges.

Downing Street insisted the timing of the latest charging announcement was purely a decision by the CPS.

Sir Keir Starmer, seen here laying flowers at the scene of the attack, insisted through a spokesman that the Government had not withheld information from the public - Adam Vaughan/EPA-EFE

The teenager had been due in court in Liverpool for a pre-trial preparation hearing last Friday, Oct 25. It was postponed so all the charges could be dealt with in the same hearing.

On Tuesday, Merseyside police announced that searches of Rudakubana’s home in the village of Banks, Lancashire, in the days after the attack uncovered the presence of the biological toxin and a military study of an al-Qaeda terrorist training manual, titled Military Studies in the Jihad Against the Tyrants: The Al-Qaeda Training Manual.

However, the national counter-terrorism and policing unit has not designated the attack a terrorist incident.

For an incident to be declared terrorist, it must meet a series of legal tests including the threat of serious violence, serious damage to property or an act that is designed to influence the Government, intimidate the public and be done with the intention of promoting a political, religious, racial or ideological cause.

Axel Rudakubana was born in Cardiff in 2006 and moved to Merseyside in 2013 - Manchester Evening News

Tory leadership candidate Robert Jenrick said he was concerned facts may have been withheld from the public. He said: “Any suggestion of a cover-up will permanently damage public trust in whether we’re being told the truth about crime in our country.

“Keir Starmer must urgently explain to the country what he knew about the Southport attack and when he learned it. Across the board the hard reality of mass migration is being covered up. We need the truth – and we need to change.”

Kemi Badenoch, Mr Jenrick’s rival for the leadership, said there were “serious questions to be asked of the police, the CPS and also of Keir Starmer’s response to the whole situation”.

After the Southport murders and the ensuing protests and riots, some people asked me why I wasn't commenting. This is why.



After the Southport murders and the ensuing protests and riots, some people asked me why I wasn't commenting. This is why. Too many on all sides rush to conclusions before all the facts are clear. As more information emerges, it is quite clear that there are serious questions…

Nigel Farage, the leader of Reform UK, meanwhile claimed he had been calling on the authorities to reveal more details about the case to “stop the online speculation”.

The Southport attacker has now been charged with Terrorism offences. Perhaps I was right all along.

Downing Street denied the Government had been involved in the timing of the charging announcement. A spokeswoman said: “No, charging decisions and when those are made are for the CPS.”

Ms Cooper meanwhile warned against speculating about the case, adding: “The most important thing is to get justice for Bebe, Alice and Elsie and their heartbroken families, and all those affected by the attack – and nobody should put that at risk.”

Jonathan Hall KC, the independent reviewer of terrorism legislation, said the authorities should be more open about information in terrorist cases to avoid an “information gap” that could be exploited by people on social media.

Mr Hall told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “The police and the CPS are operationally independent, and it’s important that they are…

“And if the police and CPS are saying ‘we really don’t think that you can put any more in the public domain’, I think that the Government ought to be affected by that.

The Southport stabbings triggered far-Right riots across the UK - Peter Powell

“On the other hand, I also think that the Government has to be aware, and will be aware, that if there is an information gap, particularly in the mainstream media, then there are other voices, particularly in social media, who will try and fill it.”

He added: “I would always say to the Government… if there is information that you can give, put it in the public domain, and be really careful that you don’t fall into the trap of saying: ‘We can only say zilch, because there are criminal proceedings.’

“Quite often, there’s a fair amount of information that can be put into the public domain, and I think I detect that the police are trying to do that. They realise now that just saying ‘there’s a charge, we can’t say any more’, is not going to cut it these days.”