Government funding plan collapses as Trump makes new demands days before shutdown

LISA MASCARO and KEVIN FREKING
Updated ·6 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump abruptly rejected a bipartisan plan Wednesday to prevent a Christmastime government shutdown, instead telling House Speaker Mike Johnson and Republicans to essentially renegotiate — days before a deadline when federal funding runs out.

Trump's sudden entrance into the debate and new demands sent Congress spiraling as lawmakers are trying to wrap up work and head home for the holidays. It leaves Johnson scrambling to engineer a new plan before Friday's deadline to keep government open.

“Republicans must GET SMART and TOUGH,” Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance said in a statement.

The president-elect made an almost unrealistic proposal that combined the some continuation of government funds along with a much more controversial provision to raise the nation's debt limit — something his own party routinely rejects. “Anything else is a betrayal of our country,” they wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Democrats decried the GOP revolt over the stopgap measure, which would have also provided some $100 billion in disaster aid to states hammered by Hurricanes Helene and Milton and other natural disasters.

“House Republicans have been ordered to shut down the government,” said House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

“And hurt the working class Americans they claim to support. You break the bipartisan agreement, you own the consequences that follow.”

Already, the massive 1,500-page bill was on the verge of collapse, as hard right conservatives rejected the increased spending, egged on by Trump’s billionaire ally Elon Musk who rejected the plan almost as soon as it was released late Tuesday night.

Rank-and-file lawmakers complained about the extra spending — which includes their first pay-raises in more than a decade — a shock after one of the most unproductive chaotic session in modern times. A number of Republicans were waiting for Trump to signal whether they should vote yes or no.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even the addition of much-needed disaster aid, some $100.4 billion in the aftermath of hurricanes and other natural calamities that ravaged states this year, plus $10 billion in economic assistance for farmers failed to win over the budget-slashing GOP.

“This should not pass,” Musk posted on his social media site X in the wee hours of Wednesday morning.

The outcome comes as no surprise for Johnson, who like other Republican House speakers before him, has been unable to convince his majority to go along with the routine needs of federal government operations, which they would prefer to slash.

It all shows just how hard it will be for Republicans next year, as they seize control of the House, Senate and White House, to unify and lead the nation. And it underscores how much Johnson and the GOP leaders must depend on Trump’s blessing to see any legislative package over the finish line.

“What does President Trump want Republicans to do: vote for the CR or shut down government? Absent direction, confusion reigns,” said retiring Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, in a post on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

Musk, who is heading the new Department of Government Efficiency was leading the charge against it, warned that “Any member of the House or Senate who votes for this outrageous spending bill deserves to be voted out in 2 years!”

It's not an idle threat coming from Musk, the world's richest man, who helped bankroll Trump's victory and can easily use his America PAC to make or break political careers.

Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland said this is the problem with “an oligarchy a handful of wealthy people run everything and everyone is supposed to live in fear of them; and their wealth becomes an instrument of coercive power over everything.”

Democrats, who negotiated the final product with Johnson and Senate GOP leadership, will be expected to provide enough support to help Johnson ensure passage, as is often the case on big bills. Federal government funding runs out at midnight Friday.

“The sooner Congress acts, the better,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The final package extends existing government programs and services at their current operating levels for a few more months, through March 14, 2025.

The stopgap measure is needed because Congress has failed to pass its annual appropriations bills to fund all the various agencies in the federal government, from the Pentagon and national security apparats, to the health, welfare, transportation and other routine domestic services. When the fiscal year ended on Sept. 30, Congress simply punted the problem by passing a temporary funding bill that expires Friday.

But the inches-thick bill goes beyond routine funding and tacks on several other measures that lawmakers are trying to push through to passage before the end of this congressional session, especially as some elected officials will not be returning in the new year.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., a called it essentially a junk sandwich, using a swear word. The chairman of the Freedom Caucus, Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., said a lot of lawmakers "are a little disappointed at how this last week has worked out.”

And then there's the pay-raise.

Some lawmakers expressed concern that the bill turns off a pay freeze provision that was included in the previous short-term spending measure. That change could allow a maximum pay adjustment of 3.8% or $6,600 in 2025, bringing their annual pay to $180,600, according to a Congressional Research Service report.

Members of Congress last got a raise in 2009, when the salary was increased 2.8% to $174,000 annually. If member pay had not been frozen since 2009, salaries would be about $217,900.

When adjusted for inflation, salaries have decreased about 31% from 2009, the research report said.

“By what measure do we deserve a pay increase?” said Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C.

Among other provisions in the package, there’s full federal funding to rebuild Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge, which collapsed when struck by a cargo ship that reported losing power just before the crash. Federal taxpayers will be reimbursed through proceeds from insurance payments and litigation.

And there's also a provision to transfer the land that is the site of the old RFK Stadium from the federal government to the District of Columbia, which could potentially lead to a new stadium for the Washington Commanders.

On the health care front, the legislation seeks to extend coverage of telehealth appointments for Medicare enrollees and rein in how much money pharmacy benefits managers — the companies that negotiate how and what drugs are covered by insurance plans — make off those deals.

The bill also includes provisions focused on countering China, including expanding on President Joe Biden's executive order that seeks to restrict investments into countries that pose a national security threat to the United States. Blocking China’s high-tech ambitions is one of the few issues that enjoys broad support in Washington from both Republicans and Democrats.

___

Associated Press writers Mary Clare Jalonick and Farnoush Amiri contributed to this report.

Latest Stories

  • Pod Save America Accuses Joe Biden of ‘Quiet Quitting’

    The hosts of Pod Save America are wondering whether the oldest serving POTUS in history has taken a page out of Gen Z’s book. Former Obama aides Jon Favreau, Tommy Vietor, and Jon Lovett sat down for Tuesday’s episode of their podcast to discuss what a recent Politico article is calling President Joe Biden’s conspicuous absence from discussions about how to prepare for, and weather, Donald Trump’s second stint in the White House. Democratic insiders, Politico reported, “say that reticence is roo

  • Musk threatens lawmakers who support stopgap funding bill

    Elon Musk, a close ally of President-elect Donald Trump, came out against House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., going forward with a stopgap government funding bill on Wednesday, saying, going so far as to threaten lawmakers who vote for it. Congress faces a Friday deadline to pass a spending plan to extend funding for the government when the current extension expires or face a shutdown. Republican leaders have been discussing an alternative plan -- a clean short-term government funding bill but specifics are unclear, sources told ABC News.

  • Trump Tries Out a New Hairstyle—and Gets Mixed Reviews

    Donald Trump appears to have debuted a new look—and the reviews it’s getting on social media are less than glowing. Trump’s signature hairstyle—golden, puffed-up, and tightly coiffed—has been an iconic part of his brand since long before he stepped into the political arena. But a new video of the president-elect circulating on social media seems to show him with a totally different do. In a clip posted by one of Trump’s supporters at his golf club in Palm Beach, his mane appears to be more compa

  • Trump starts a victory dance over Canada border moves

    U.S. president-elect Donald Trump has been roasting Canada like a maple-glazed ham in recent days. But amid all the sizzle in his punchlines, some less-noticed messages might have more meat on them.The running gag about Canada as a 51st state is clearly generating a torrent of online clicks, and yuk-yuks on Fox News, and indignation from his critics.But new statements from his transition team, his press secretary and Capitol Hill Republicans could ultimately point to a more hopeful development f

  • Kremlin Insiders Spill Putin’s Secret Plan to Manipulate Trump

    Head of RT Margarita Simonyan, a decorated state TV propagandist and Kremlin insider, has spilled not only Russia’s hopes and dreams for Donald Trump’s second term in office but also Moscow’s strategy for suckering him in. She believes that Russian President Vladimir Putin has an irresistible sway over Trump and will extract the desired outcome—but only if they meet face-to-face, without any influence or interference from other American power brokers, à la Helsinki, where the two men held discus

  • CNN Fact-Checker Flags ‘Most Dangerous Part’ Of Donald Trump’s News Conference

    There was “a lot of lying from the president-elect” but one comment stood out, said Daniel Dale.

  • Liz Cheney Goes Nuclear Over GOP Demand She Face Criminal Probe

    A report released Tuesday by GOP leaders issued a harsh rebuke of the “failures and politicization” of the now-disbanded House Jan. 6 Committee and recommended a criminal investigation into former Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, one of the panel’s leading voices. “Speaker [Nancy] Pelosi’s multimillion-dollar Select Committee was a political weapon with a singular focus to deceive the public into blaming President Trump for the violence on January 6 and to tarnish the legacy of his first Presidency,” Re

  • Geraldo Rivera Predicts What Brazen Idea Donald Trump Will 'Soon Start Chattering About'

    The president-elect has teased it before, albeit under the cover of "jokes."

  • In reversal, key House panel votes to release Matt Gaetz ethics report

    The House Ethics Committee secretly voted earlier this month to release its report into the conduct of former Rep. Matt Gaetz before the end of this Congress, according to multiple sources with knowledge of the matter.

  • Jen Psaki Lays Out Alarming Lesson She Says Trump Is Learning Before Taking Office

    "I think this is a red alert moment," Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy told the MSNBC host.

  • Non-Americans Are Sharing Exactly What's Wrong With American Politics, And It's Embarrassing That They Understand More Than Republicans

    "Get it together, America."

  • Cruz, Klobuchar share a laugh over voting on Trump’s nominees

    Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) shared a laugh Tuesday over voting for President-elect Trump’s Cabinet nominees. Cruz and Klobuchar, the bipartisan sponsors of a new artificial intelligence bill, joined CNBC, where they joked about their upcoming duty to confirm the president-elect’s nominees. “Amy told me she’s voting for all of Trump’s nominees,”…

  • Salty GOP Congresswoman Boycotts Republican Caucus to Focus on DOGE

    A GOP congresswoman announced Monday that she will refuse to sit on committees or participate in the Republican caucus next year to avoid the “circuses” of her own party. While she waits on GOP leadership to prove it is capable of “governing,“ Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-IN) said she will instead focus on helping Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy’s efforts to take a chainsaw to federal government spending. “I will stay as a registered Republican but will not sit on committees or participate in the caucu

  • ‘Tool we have in our toolbox’: Canadian official threatens to cut off energy to US

    CNN’s Erin Burnett spoke with Premier Doug Ford of Ontario about the possibility Canada could retaliate against President-elect Donald Trump’s threatened tariffs by shutting down energy flows to the United States, a top Canadian official warned.

  • Judge denies Trump’s request to advance suit against Bob Woodward

    President-elect Trump’s attorney unsuccessfully asked a federal judge to move forward with his lawsuit against journalist Bob Woodward over published audio tapes of interviews the famed Watergate reporter conducted with Trump for a 2020 book. U.S. District Judge Paul Gardephe, an appointee of former President George W. Bush who is overseeing the case, denied the…

  • AOC Tells Democrats She’s Willing to Give Up Her Rebel Ways

    New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who shocked the political world in 2018 when she unseated 10-time incumbent Joe Crowley in a heated Democratic primary, has told colleagues that the rebel life may no longer be for her. According to a report in Politico, citing three people familiar with the conversations, AOC has privately told elected Democrats she may not back future primary challenges to her incumbent colleagues. Since her election, AOC has been affiliated with the informal left-wing H

  • 115-year-old Vancouver building at risk of 'catastrophic' building collapse

    Built in 1909, Vancouver's Dunsmuir House at the corner of Dunsmuir and Richards streets has been a grand hotel, a barracks for soldiers and a shelter, but for the past 11 years, it's been vacant, not maintained, and now so worn-down, the city says it's a public-safety hazard.City councillors will convene a special meeting Wednesday afternoon to consider a staff report asking them to declare the property at 500 Dunsmuir Street a danger to public safety, with its removal the appropriate course of

  • Donald Trump maintains fentanyl at Canada-U.S. border is a big issue. Is it?

    As the threat of 25 per cent tariffs on all Canadian imports persist, U.S. president-elect Donald Trump insists Canada should be cracking down on fentanyl making its way across the border, into his country."I said you have to close up your borders … and drugs are pouring in," Trump said recently.An Ontario border city mayor agrees with Trump — saying the drug is "destroying our communities" on both sides of the border.Sarnia is across the St. Clair River from Port Huron, Mich.Mayor Mike Bradley

  • What has Assad's fall revealed about the Captagon drug trade in Syria?

    BEIRUT (AP) — Since the fall of former Syrian President Bashar Assad, industrial-scale manufacturing facilities of Captagon have been uncovered around the country, which experts say helped flourish a $10 billion annual global trade in the highly addictive drug.

  • Potential scenarios for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Liberals

    OTTAWA — The Liberal government was thrown into disarray this week when Chrystia Freeland stepped down from cabinet as finance minister, reviving calls for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to step down or call an election.