Are government offices open or closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2025? What to know

Government offices will be closed on Monday, Jan. 20, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The federal holiday is designated as a national day of service to encourage all Americans to volunteer and improve their communities, according to the National Museum of African American History and Culture.

President Ronald Reagan signed the King Holiday Bill into law on Nov. 2, 1983, thus designating the third Monday in January a federal holiday in observance of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr, according to the museum.

The U.S. Postal Service, banks and stock markets will also be closed on Jan. 20, however most restaurants, grocery stores and retail stores will remain open.

2025 federal holiday schedule

According to the Office of Personnel Management, here are the dates for all remaining federal holidays in 2025:

Birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr. and Inauguration Day: Monday, Jan. 20

George Washington's Birthday / Presidents Day: Monday, Feb. 17

Memorial Day: Monday, May 26

Juneteenth: Thursday, June 19

Independence Day: Friday, July 4

Labor Day: Monday, Sept. 1

Columbus Day: Monday, Oct. 13

Veterans Day: Tuesday, Nov. 11

Thanksgiving: Thursday, Nov. 27

Christmas: Thursday, Dec. 25

Gabe Hauari is a national trending news reporter at USA TODAY. You can follow him on X @GabeHauari or email him at Gdhauari@gannett.com.

