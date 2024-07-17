Government plans to pass powers away from Westminster with devolution Bill

Further powers will be passed away from Westminster and given to metro mayors and and combined authorities across England under a Bill proposed by the new Labour government.

The English Devolution Bill will tackle the “inconsistent, deal-based and patchwork approach” to devolved areas that has left too many levers for economic growth in the hands of the central government, Sir Keir Starmer’s Government said on Wednesday.

The Bill, one of 40 pieces of planned legislation unveiled in the King’s Speech, will allow local communities to “take back control” and drive economic growth.

It will aim to give local leaders greater powers over local growth by legislating a standardised devolution framework.

Under that framework, local leaders would be able formally to request additional powers and the Government could either devolve the powers or publicly explain their reasons for rejecting the application.

Local areas could get more control over strategic planning, local transport networks, and skills and employment support. The legislation would also introduce new duties for local leaders to produce growth plans.

The legislation applies to metro mayors and combined authorities. A combined authority is a legal body of two or more councils that collaborate and take collective decisions across council boundaries.

It would also grant local communities a new “right to buy” when it comes to community assets such as pubs, empty shops and community spaces.

The majority of the measures in the Bill will apply to England.

The King said in his speech to Parliament introducing the Government’s legislative agenda: “My Government believes that greater devolution of decision-making is at the heart of a modern dynamic economy and is a key driver of economic growth and my ministers will introduce an English Devolution Bill.

“Legislation will be introduced to give new powers to metro mayors and combined authorities. This will support local growth plans that bring economic benefit to communities.”

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner, who is also the Communities and Local Government Secretary, has previously described Labour’s plans as a “devolution revolution”.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Ms Rayner held a meeting with 11 regional leaders, including Labour’s London mayor Sadiq Khan, Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham, and the only Conservative mayor, Tees Valley’s Lord Houchen.