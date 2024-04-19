Government promises to proactively promote ‘positive vision’ of electric cars to boost market

In a report earlier this year, it recommended that the Government 'take a more proactive and leading role in communicating a positive vision of the EV transition to consumers'. - AFP

The Government has promised to proactively promote a “positive vision” of electric cars to boost the market in response to a call from a House of Lords committee.

The House of Lords Environment and Climate Change Committee said that it had heard from experts, including Government ministers, that a campaign of misinformation had undermined the rollout of electric cars.

The sale of new petrol and diesel cars will be banned from 2035, and the Government wants electric cars to make up 80 per cent of new sales this decade, from 15 per cent currently.

In a report earlier this year, it recommended that the Government “take a more proactive and leading role in communicating a positive vision of the EV transition to consumers”.

Government ‘taking proactive action’

Responding to the inquiry on Friday, the Government said it agreed with the recommendation, and was “taking proactive action to counter inaccurate information presented by the media on the subject of EVs”.

“The Government will continue to work with industry to communicate the many benefits of transitioning to EVs,” it said.

Examples presented to the committee of damaging messaging included a comment piece from Rowan Atkinson in the Guardian in which he said he felt duped by EVs.

Mr Atkinson said “our honeymoon with electric cars is coming to an end, and that’s no bad thing.”

Mr Rowan Atkinson

The proportion of electric cars sold in the UK shrank compared to last year, according to figures in March, although the overall number increased.

Peers had also called for the Government to drop tax on public charging to 5 per cent, in line with electricity in the home, as costs have risen higher than petrol in some instances.

But the Government rejected the suggestion, saying that reducing the tax would “impose additional pressure on the public finances”.

Rejected call to introduce targeted subsidies

It also rejected a call to introduce targeted subsidies for the purchase of electric cars.

Peers said the rollout was “stalling as upfront cost barriers put EVs out of reach of the majority of drivers”. The Government said battery costs were coming down.

Baroness Parminter, Chair of the inquiry said: “Whilst we welcome the Government’s acceptance of some of the recommendations in our report, it is particularly disappointing that it is not committing to incentivising the purchase of more EVs, equalising the VAT differential between public and domestic charging, or addressing our concerns about barriers to charging in multi-occupancy buildings.”

“If implemented, these recommendations would help people to adopt EVs and ensure a smoother journey towards net zero. Peers will keep urging the Government to do more, as otherwise the EV revolution is a non-starter.”