Reuters

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Donald Trump is unable to post a full bond while he appeals a $454.2 million judgment that a judge imposed in New York state's civil fraud case against him, and wants instead to secure a $100 million bond, his lawyers said on Wednesday. Trump is appealing a Feb. 16 decision by Justice Arthur Engoron of the state court in Manhattan, which includes a three-year ban from serving in a top role at any New York company, or seeking loans from banks registered in the state. Letitia James, the state's attorney general, sued Trump, the Trump Organization and other defendants in 2022, accusing them of overstating the value of Trump's properties to inflate his net worth and obtain better loan and insurance terms.