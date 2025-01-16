Government seeks to reassure farmers amid foot-and-mouth outbreak in Germany

Harry Taylor and Rhiannon James, PA Political Staff
·4 min read

The Government said it will do “whatever it takes” to protect British farmers from an outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease in Germany, as MPs were told how it had previously provoked horror among rural communities in the UK.

Farming minister Daniel Zeichner told the Commons the UK has banned the import of cattle, pigs and sheep from Germany. He said the Government will be liaising with officials in Germany and monitoring the outbreak in the eastern state of Brandenburg.

MPs heard the disease had been found in a herd of water buffalo.

Mr Zeichner denied there had been a delay in the prohibition being introduced. The outbreak was reported on Friday and the public announcement of the ban was made on Tuesday.

He said: “Defra has taken rapid action to protect the UK, including suspending the commercial import of the susceptible animals in Germany, and restricting personal imports of animal products from across the European Union.

“I can assure the House, the Government will do whatever it takes to protect our nation’s farmers from the risk posed by foot-and-mouth – risk levels to the UK, we have increased to medium.”

Mr Zeichner said the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) will consider vaccination, culling and movement controls if an outbreak occurs in Britain.

Shadow environment minister Dr Neil Hudson said he worked as a vet during the outbreak in 2001 and supervised some of the animal culls.

He said he “witnessed sights I never want to see again in my lifetime”.

More than six million animals were slaughtered in response to the disease in 2001, and cost the economy £12.8 billion, he added.

Dr Hudson said: “Farmers want reassurance that action is being taken to protect our borders, their livestock and their livelihoods.”

Liberal Democrat environment spokesman and former party leader Tim Farron said the news had been met with fear by farmers.

The Westmorland and Lonsdale MP said: “I confess I think all of us in Westmorland and across rural Britain feel a sense of terror, actually, as we recall the sense of horror and devastation of the outbreak in 2001.

“I will never forget that looming sense of dread and threat as the disease got closer to our farms. The dread when the disease was diagnosed, as whole herds and flocks were slaughtered by those who had cared for them.

Autumn Budget urgent question
Daniel Zeichner addressed the Commons on a foot-and-mouth outbreak in Germany (House of Commons/PA)

“I won’t forget the burning fires on the hillsides of bodies of the slaughtered animals, or the deep trauma that affected all of our communities, but especially our children.”

MPs raised concerns the land border between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland could provide a way for the disease to enter the UK.

Conservative John Cooper (Dumfries and Galloway) said it could be “the unlocked back door” for foot-and-mouth.

Carla Lockhart, Democratic Unionist Party MP for Upper Bann, said: “Does the minister not agree with me that it is a preposterous situation that Northern Ireland has been excluded from the UK ban on imports from Germany because of the outbreak of foot-and-mouth there?

“Would he agree with me that this is the tip of the iceberg with regards to the impact that the Windsor Framework and protocol is continuing to have on our agri-food industry on Northern Ireland? Since he thinks, and rightly so, it is essential to protect GB farms from potentially devastating impacts, why does he think that Northern Ireland farms are not as important?”

Mr Zeichner replied that the ban would apply to meat and live animals moving from a 3km protection zone, and 10km surveillance zone around the affected farm in Germany.

“Northern Ireland’s farms are just as important,” he added.

He later told MPs: “On the checks at the borders, that is a complicated set of issues, but one of the Brexit benefits, if you like, is we actually have checks at the borders, and I’m confident that they are giving us a level of security that should give people confidence.”

The minister also acknowledged calls for investment in the Animal and Plant Health Agency headquarters in Weybridge.

“I’m delighted to see an outbreak of cross-party consensus on the need to invest more,” he said. “I hope it is also an outbreak of consensus on how to fund it.”

TUV leader Jim Allister said the minister could not provide a national protection to Northern Ireland, as well as Great Britain, because the Commons had “surrendered the right to make these regulations for Northern Ireland”.

He added: “They can’t even be made in Stormont, because only a foreign parliament is now entitled to make them.”

Mr Zeichner said he did not “recognise that loophole”, adding: “Northern Ireland will be fully protected because that is what we’re determined to do.”

