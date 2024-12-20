Government shutdown live updates: Congress scrambles to make deal before midnight

Marina Pitofsky, Eric Lagatta, Riley Beggin and Francesca Chambers, USA TODAY
A government shutdown, which would leave thousands of federal employees furloughed with just days until Christmas and Hanukkah, will set in at midnight on Friday if Congress doesn't act.

The House on Thursday rejected a deal backed by President-elect Donald Trump that would have kept the government's doors open, with dozens of Republicans joining with Democrats and voting against the proposal.

That bill was a slimmed-down version of a bipartisan plan to temporarily dodge a government shutdown, known as continuing resolution, that Trump and his allies torpedoed earlier in the week.

Keep up with the USA TODAY Network's coverage as lawmakers race to avoid a serious shutdown over the holidays.

U.S. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) departs after speaking to reporters outside of the House Chambers in the U.S. Capitol on December 19, 2024 in Washington, DC.

Dems say they won't budge

Democrats are insisting they won’t budge on a government funding deal that went from a bipartisan agreement to a partisan slugfest just days before the shutdown deadline.Senate Appropriations Chair Patty Murray, D-Wash., said she’s “ready to stay here through Christmas because we’re not going to let Elon Musk run the government.”“We had a bipartisan deal—we should stick to it,” she said in a statement.- Riley Beggin

Trump encourages lawmakers to reach a deal over spending levels

President-elect Donald Trump encouraged lawmakers to hash out their differences over spending levels now, while Joe Biden is still president, so his administration carries the blame for the looming government shut down.

"If there is going to be a shutdown of government, let it begin now, under the Biden Administration, not after January 20th, under “TRUMP.” This is a Biden problem to solve, but if Republicans can help solve it, they will!" he wrote on his social media platform.

A bipartisan deal that had been in the works earlier in the week was shunted after Trump, incoming Vice President JD Vance, R-Ohio, and  billionaire Elon Musk pushed GOP lawmakers to reject it in a public pressure campaign.

Trump said Wednesday that lawmakers should increase the debt ceiling now, so it happens on his predecessor's watch.

The White House has accused Republicans of playing politics with the spending legislation that must pass on Friday to avert a federal shutdown.

--Francesca Chambers

Speaker Johnson says 'we've got a plan'

House Republicans ended yesterday with a landslide defeat for their slimmed-down funding extension with a debt ceiling increase.House Speaker Mike Johnson arrived at the Capitol a few minutes ago, telling reporters to expect another vote sometime this morning.“Y’all stay tuned, we’ve got a plan,” he said.There were few details available yet what that plan is. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., wrote on X early Friday morning that they are “sticking with Trump’s plan” with no plan to “cut a deal with Dems.”Democrats still control the U.S. Senate and White House. They have insisted that they won’t accept the Republicans’ new plan and urged them to go back to the deal agreed upon earlier this week, which includes a funding extension, $100 billion in disaster relief, funding for farmers and many more policies.- Riley Beggin

What happens during a government shutdown?

During a government shutdown, hundreds of thousands of federal workers deemed nonessential would be furloughed, meaning they won't work and won't be paid.

Employees who are classified as essential for critical operations in defense, energy, agriculture and other sectors would continue to work without pay. However, under a 2019 law, all federal workers would be reimbursed for retroactive wages later.

Nearly 2 million federal workers are employed in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, according to the U.S. Office of Personnel Management.

– Eric Lagatta

Transportation: TSA, air traffic controllers continue to work

Holiday travel plans are unlikely to be disrupted.

Transportation Security Administration agents who operate security at airports, as well as air-traffic control workers would be required to work.

However, in past shutdowns some airports have struggled with absenteeism that forced some operations to be suspended. Additionally, the TSA would not be able to hire new airport security screeners during the busy holiday travel season.

– Eric Lagatta

What happens to Social Security if the government shuts down?

During a government shutdown, some federal agencies continue their work because at least some of their workers are considered “essential” to continue activities such as air traffic control, border protection, law enforcement, in-hospital medical care, and power grid maintenance, notes the nonprofit, nonpartisan Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget.

Among those agencies and programs that continue on because some of their mandatory spending is not subject to annual appropriations by Congress: Medicare, Medicaid and, yes, Social Security.

Social Security has "dedicated funding, so it's outside of the budget process," said Craig Copeland, director of wealth benefits research at the Employee Benefit Research Institute. "All that money is there to paid (out). It doesn't have to be appropriated. … You're still going to get your checks."

– Mike Snider

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Government shutdown live updates: Congress scrambles to get deal done

