Government shutdown live updates: Republicans set to vote tonight on funding plan Trump approves

Republican congressional leaders on Thursday were scrambling to come up with a plan to avoid a government shutdown looming Friday night -- and to satisfy President-elect Donald Trump's explosive demand that the debt limit be raised -- or eliminated -- at the same time.

Thousands of federal workers could have to work without pay, others could be furloughed and many government services could be affected.

Democrats say Republicans will own the consequences since Trump and his ally Elon Musk blew up a funding deal GOP House Speaker Mike Johnson had proposed.





Latest Developments





Dec 19, 5:35 PM

Debate for funding bill underway

Debate on the government funding bill is now underway on the House floor.



House Appropriations Committee Chairman Tom Cole began the debate proclaiming his support of the measure.



-ABC News' Lauren Peller

Dec 19, 5:31 PM

Dems proclaim 'hell no', Republican funding bill expected to fail

Democrats appear to be against the funding deal pitched by Republicans, a source with knowledge of the discussions told ABC News.



Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said he's not just a no but a "hell no," which prompted chants of "hell no" during their closed-door meeting, the source said.



-ABC News' Mary Bruce and Benjamin Siegel





Dec 19, 5:25 PM

Bernie Sanders decries Musk on X for spurring shutdown

A day after Elon Musk took to his social media platform X to threaten members of Congress supporting a funding plan, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders clapped back.



Sanders made two posts on X Thursday calling out Musk's intimidation and Republicans for folding under the pressure.



"Are we still a democracy or have we already moved to oligarchy and authoritarianism?" the independent senator asked.



"The US Congress this week came to an agreement to fund our government. Elon Musk, who became $200 BILLION richer since Trump was elected, objected. Are Republicans beholden to the American people? Or President Musk? This is oligarchy at work," he added in another post.

Dec 19, 5:25 PM

House slated to debate new funding plan soon

The House is slated to debate and then vote on the new government funding plan this evening.



House Speaker Mike Johnson scheduled a vote on the American Relief Act, 2025, between 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Eastern time.



It’s expected to be taken up under suspension of the rules, which will require a two-thirds majority for the bill to pass.



House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said he’s against the measure. Should this vote fail, Republicans will need to go back to the drawing board.



-ABC News' Lauren Peller





Dec 19, 5:01 PM

Details of new GOP funding plan revealed

A funding plan just released by Republicans included some new proposals that appeared to satisfy Trump and others.



The proposal includes a three-month government funding extension, a two-year suspension of the debt limit that kicks the deadline to January 2027, a farm bill extension, a $110 billion disaster relief expansion and funding to rebuild the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore.



The bill leaves out the provision transferring the RFK Stadium site from the federal government control to Washington, D.C., control and restrictions on U.S. outbound investment in China.



-ABC News' Lauren Peller

Dec 19, 4:59 PM

'Extreme MAGA Republicans are driving us to a shutdown': Jeffries

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries continued his criticism of Republicans following the announcement that House Republicans have reached a deal to avert a government shutdown.



"The Musk-Johnson proposal is not serious. It’s laughable. Extreme MAGA Republicans are driving us to a government shutdown," he said.

Rep. Jamie Raskin, a Maryland Democrat, also chimed in, contending Democrats had a bipartisan deal on the table after many weeks of negotiating that was blown up by Musk.



"It's an intolerable way of proceeding," he said. "Democrats are going to try to figure out how to salvage the public good out of the wreckage just foist upon us."



-ABC News' Mary Bruce