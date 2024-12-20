When would a government shutdown occur? Here's what to know as deadline looms

Fernando Cervantes Jr., USA TODAY
·2 min read

The clock continues to tick as lawmakers in Congress race to avoid a late-December government shutdown.

On Thursday, House Republicans announced a new proposal to fund the government but right-wing members of the Republican party balked at the agreement. However, President-elect Donald Trump gave his approval to the proposal, calling it a “success” in the nation’s capital.

Trump's comments come after he joined allies Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy in urging sitting lawmakers to vote against a bipartisan agreement earlier this week to keep the government funded through March.

The House met on Thursday night to try and push a government funding bill through, but fell well short of the two-thirds majority needed to pass the bill, making the possibility of a government shutdown more real by the hour.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here is what you need to know as a government shutdown looms.

Government shutdown 2024: Will a government shutdown affect Social Security checks? Here's what you need to know

When is the government shutdown deadline?

Current funding expires on Friday night, when Congress hopes to adjourn for the holidays. If a funding bill is not passed, then the government will see itself forced to furlough thousands of federal workers and reduce federal services.

What happens to federal workers during a government shutdown?

Although the word shutdown sounds like a complete stop, that is not the complete picture. Federal agencies classify their workers either as “essential” or “nonessential.”

Workers identified as essential continue to work, but might not be paid right away. On the other hand, nonessential workers are furloughed and are not allowed to work or to be paid until the government reopens, according to a breakdown compiled by Reuters.

ADVERTISEMENT

About 800,000 federal employees went without pay for 35 days during the longest-ever U.S. government shutdown in 2018 and 2019.

What are the effects of a government shutdown?

Federal workers around the U.S. would be impacted, many of them furloughed, in a government shutdown. Here's how a government shutdown would impact:

Contributing: Reuters; Jeremy Yurow

Fernando Cervantes Jr. is a trending news reporter for USA TODAY. Reach him at fernando.cervantes@gannett.com and follow him on X @fern_cerv_.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: When would a government shutdown happen? December 2024 deadline looms

Latest Stories

  • Shutdown Looms After Trump ‘Blindsided’ by ‘President Elon Musk’

    Donald Trump has become embroiled in a behind-the-scenes power struggle with Elon Musk over the jettisoned Republican-led spending deal. One month before the president-elect returns in triumph to the White House, he is already facing a challenge to his authority from the tech titan credited with doing the most to get him there. Trump may have asserted his own power over Republicans on Capitol Hill in demolishing the compromise deal that appeared all set to be ratified—but he was still taking sec

  • Trudeau gave a speech to the Liberals' holiday party — but Freeland stole the show

    On the day the House of Commons adjourned for the holidays, hundreds of Liberals packed the annual caucus party to hear what could be Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's last public speech until the new year — but many partygoers left the event talking about another star guest.Wearing Liberal red, the now-former finance minister Chrystia Freeland strode into the gathering in Ottawa's Rogers Centre with her son and husband.The ballroom was already full of party members, staff members and ministers wh

  • Fact Check: Trump Said U.S. Subsidizes Canada With More Than $100M a Year — But He's Wrong

    U.S. President-elect Donald Trump made the claim in a Dec. 18, 2024, Truth Social post.

  • Government funding plan collapses as Trump makes new demands days before shutdown

    WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump abruptly rejected a bipartisan plan Wednesday to prevent a Christmastime government shutdown, instead telling House Speaker Mike Johnson and Republicans to essentially renegotiate — days before a deadline when federal funding runs out.

  • Outgoing U.S. ambassador worries that Canadians feel disrespected by the United States

    As U.S. president-elect Donald Trump and his supporters continue to troll Canada about becoming the 51st state, the outgoing U.S. ambassador to Canada says he worries Canadians could feel Americans don't respect them.David Cohen told CBC's The House in 2022 that Canadians felt "betrayed" because "they don't think their affection and respect for the United States has been reciprocated by the United States."In a follow-up interview on Tuesday with The House, Cohen was asked whether Canadians feel

  • Zelenskyy now voicing the reality that's been apparent for a long time

    A dramatic change in tone by Ukraine's president - acknowledging the strength of Russia's hold over swathes of Ukrainian territory - has coincided with the imminent return of Donald Trump to the White House. The incoming US commander-in-chief has said he can end Russia's war in Ukraine in a day - though without saying how. One thing is certain, however; his approach will be very different to Joe Biden's.

  • Far-Right Rep Heckled Mercilessly by Dems During Shutdown Speech

    Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna of Florida was heckled into silence Thursday during a speech on the House floor after blaming Democrats for the drama surrounding a looming government shutdown. Speaking in favor of a new, pared-down funding bill just hours after President-elect Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk blew up a bipartisan resolution that seemed on a glide path to approval, Luna began by heaping praise on Trump. “I never voted for a [continuing resolution], but I’m here today beca

  • Trump Needs to Do the Unthinkable to Get a Pardon for His Hush Money Conviction

    President-elect Donald Trump has no chance of being granted a pardon for his criminal conviction without first showing some remorse, according to New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. The Democrat had attendees at a Wednesday news conference cracking up when she was asked if she would consider using her authority to pardon Trump. “There is a pardoning process in the state of New York. It is lengthy,” Hochul said. “It requires a couple of elements—one is remorse.” “No one will be treated any better or any

  • Jen Psaki Offers 3-Word Takeaway On What's To Come In 2025

    The MSNBC host reacted after Donald Trump and Elon Musk threw Congress into chaos days before Christmas.

  • Doug Ford makes his case against Trump's tariffs in U.S. media interviews

    Ontario Premier Doug Ford embarked on a marathon of interviews with U.S. media this week to promote the importance of trade between Canada and its southern neighbour in the hopes it may convince president-elect Donald Trump to back off his tariff threats. Ford spoke with The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, The Associated Press and Bloomberg News on Tuesday before taking part in an interview with CNN host Erin Burnett that evening, where he seemed to strike a conciliatory tone. "You know, bo

  • CNN Political Analyst Gloria Borger Leaving Network After 17 Years

    The news comes the week after longtime CNN host Alisyn Camerota also announced her departure.

  • Fox News Show Gets Weird Over Donald Trump's Viral Hair Moment

    "Outnumbered" host Harris Faulkner came up with an interesting way to summarize footage of the president-elect.

  • ‘Family Ties’ Star Justine Bateman to Megyn Kelly: Trump Win ‘Long Overdue’

    Justine Bateman gave her long winded thoughts about how Donald Trump’s election win “sets the stage” for the end of cancel culture on The Megyn Kelly Show. The former Family Ties star and Jason Bateman’s sister told Kelly that she feels “great” about the future now that Trump has won. “It was long overdue,” she said on the show, “just that mob mentality momentum that’s necessary to maintain an atmosphere where your job can be destroyed, your social standing can be destroyed, your children’s live

  • Kai Trump Pokes Fun at Grandpa and Reveals Celeb Crush

    Kai Trump gave a glimpse into her life as President-elect Donald Trump’s granddaughter in a new video, sharing her reaction to his election victory to what thinks of how the media portrays him. In the video published Tuesday, titled “Get to know me better... Q&A,” the 17-year-old provided new anecdotes that attempt to sanitize the image of the former and future president, who is more known for his profane insults and crude remarks than his grandfatherly love. “He’s taught me never to give up and

  • Cruz, Klobuchar share a laugh over voting on Trump’s nominees

    Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) shared a laugh Tuesday over voting for President-elect Trump’s Cabinet nominees. Cruz and Klobuchar, the bipartisan sponsors of a new artificial intelligence bill, joined CNBC, where they joked about their upcoming duty to confirm the president-elect’s nominees. “Amy told me she’s voting for all of Trump’s nominees,”…

  • Putin says he pulled Russia back from the edge of the abyss

    President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that he had pulled Russia back from the edge of the abyss after the chaos which accompanied the fall of the Soviet Union, and had built the country into a sovereign power able to stand up for itself. Putin, a former KGB spy who took the Kremlin's top job just eight years after the 1991 fall of the Soviet Union, is the longest-serving Kremlin leader since Josef Stalin who died at his dacha outside Moscow in 1953 aged 74. Asked by the BBC if he had looked after Russia, something that Boris Yeltsin had asked him to do before handing over the presidency at the end of 1999, Putin said he had.

  • Jerome Powell just showed Donald Trump who’s boss

    President-elect Donald Trump’s favorite barometer of his success — the stock market — had been humming since his reelection. Business-friendly promises of deregulation and tax cuts got investors excited with anticipation of unlocked profit and easy money. And then reality set in this week.

  • Possible Oath Keeper Pardon Haunts Judge At Sentencing Hearing

    A federal judge who oversaw the seditious conspiracy trial of Oath Keepers led by Stewart Rhodes issued a bleak warning.

  • Trudeau weighs his options as his path to stay on as prime minister narrows

    OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is considering his options after Chrystia Freeland's bombshell resignation Monday heightened calls for him to step down.

  • Chris Hayes Says Elon Musk is ‘Effectively Running the United States’ After He ‘Bought Himself Control’ | Video

    The MSNBC host notes how Republicans gave in to the billionaire's demand to instigate a likely government shutdown The post Chris Hayes Says Elon Musk is ‘Effectively Running the United States’ After He ‘Bought Himself Control’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.