Government stands ‘ready and prepared’ for mounting Middle East tensions – Lammy

Will Durrant and Sophie Wingate, PA Deputy Political Editor
The Government stands “ready and prepared” should tensions further escalate in the Middle East, Foreign Secretary David Lammy told Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting.

In Lebanon, where Hezbollah and neighbouring Israel have exchanged rocket fire, preparedness could include military evacuations for foreign nationals with several options open to the UK Government, the PA news agency understands.

Commercial routes remain open to UK nationals trying to make their exit, and the Foreign Secretary has repeatedly urged them to leave in statements made over the past week.

Mr Lammy’s commitment comes amid fears retaliation for the killings last week of senior members of militant groups Hezbollah and Hamas may lead to a wider war in the region.

Tuesday’s Cabinet readout from Downing Street read: “Turning to the Middle East, the Foreign Secretary updated on the rising tensions across the region and said that the Government’s focus was around encouraging de-escalation.

“He made clear that the Government stood ready and prepared should the situation deteriorate.”

Around 3,000 British nationals are estimated to have filled in a form to tell the UK Government about their presence in Lebanon, among a total of around 16,000 UK nationals in the country.

Military personnel and consular experts have been deployed to the Middle East to help them.

Evacuating UK nationals to Cyprus via a seabridge in an Operation Highbrow-style mission is thought to be among the solutions, if war begins.

Operation Highbrow saw 4,500 British nationals evacuated from Lebanon using warships during the 2006 Lebanon War.

Concerns over an all-out conflict have mounted following the assassinations, attributed to Israel, of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran’s capital Tehran, and Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr in Lebanon’s Beirut.

Sir Keir Starmer also highlighted the “urgent need for de-escalation” in the Middle East in his Tuesday morning meeting with Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq Al Said.

The Prime Minister discussed Oman’s defence and economy with the country’s leader as he hosted him for bilateral talks at No 10.

A Downing Street spokesman said: “Turning to the situation in the Middle East, the Prime Minister emphasised the clear and urgent need for de-escalation and urged all parties in the region to exercise restraint.”

