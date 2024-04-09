Government in U-turn over Russian and Belarusian athletes at Paris Olympics

The British government has given its backing to Olympic bosses allowing the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes at this summer’s Games.

Sports minister Stuart Andrew wrote to both the International Olympic Committee and International Paralympic Committee offering their support over a toughening of their joint stance with respect to the neutrality of competitors from both countries.

Under the guidelines, Russian and Belarusians at Paris 2024 must compete in neutral uniforms, cannot take part in either the opening or closing ceremonies, will not appear in the medal table and will be vetted to ensure they have not backed the ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

It is thought it could equate to as little as 60 sportsmen and women competing from the two nations at the upcoming Olympics.

This time last year, British culture secretary Lucy Frazer wrote to Olympic sponsors urging them to put pressure on the IOC over Russians and Belarusians being permitted to compete in a coalition with other leading Olympic nations around the world.

Her letter said: “We know sport and politics in Russia and Belarus are heavily intertwined. As long as our concerns and the substantial lack of clarity and concrete detail on a workable ‘neutrality’ model are not addressed, we do not agree that Russian and Belarusian athletes should be allowed back into competition.”

But the government denied its altered stance was any form of a U-turn. A spokesman said: “Russian and Belarusian athletes representing their country should not be permitted in domestic or international sporting competition. That position still stands.”