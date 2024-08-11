Government U-turns on cabinet minister’s claim rioters will not be freed early

Kate Devlin
·3 min read

The government has U-turned on a cabinet minister’s claim rioters will not be freed early to help ease chronic overcrowding in UK jails.

Business secretary Jonathan Reynolds said those caught up in the recent violence would not be included in the government’s release scheme. But a government source later said he had “misspoke”.

Last month ministers announced plans to release some inmates early to free up prison space, blaming the decision on the last Conservative government and overcrowding.

Asked if he could guarantee that rioters would not be set free early under the scheme, Mr Reynolds told The Camilla Tominey Show on GB News: “I understand that they won’t be.”

He added that it was “because of those difficult decisions that were made by the ministers in the new government… that there is capacity in the system to deal with this disorder”.

However, sources later made clear that some of those involved in the riots could be eligible for the scheme - depending on what their conviction is for and the length of their sentence, with violent offenders being unlikely release candidates.

Ministers say they were forced to act after just hundreds of places were left in the adult male estate.Prisons have been routinely operating at over 99 percent capacity since the start of 2023.

The early release scheme is due to run for at least 18 months, but could last longer. Greg Smith, the Tory MP for Buckingham, has accused Labour of sending mixed messages over the issue saying: “They can’t say they’re tough on rioters and then let them out of jail after only five minutes.”

Earlier the justice secretary Shabana Mahmood warned that the impact of the violent scenes on the country’s streets would be felt in the criminal justice system “for months and years”.

Business and Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds has said he is “not worried” about the potential effect of days of rioting on foreign investment in the UK as the Government seeks to secure economic growth (Maja Smiejkowska/PA) (PA Wire)
Business and Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds has said he is “not worried” about the potential effect of days of rioting on foreign investment in the UK as the Government seeks to secure economic growth (Maja Smiejkowska/PA) (PA Wire)

Mr Reynolds also urged the public to support local businesses affected by the riots.

“If you care about these brilliant local businesses that are the heart of your community, please give them your support in the days and weeks ahead,” he said.

But he denied he was concerned the days of riots, broadcast on television screens across the globe, could affect foreign investment in the UK.

He said he was “not worried” about the issue despite Labour’s hopes that overseas cash can help the UK’s growth.

As the violence spread this week, the chancellor Rachel Reeves was holding meetings with global investors during a three-day visit to the US and Canada, where she told them: “Britain is open for business.”

Mr Reynolds said: “It is clearly a difficult thing to have to contend with as a country. However, I would say that, for the big investors that I talk to, they’re more motivated by the political stability of the government, by the certainty of the tax regime, by the changes to planning policy and a whole range of other pro-business measures that we’re putting in place.

“And, certainly, for our investment summit, which is coming up in October, we have a huge amount of interest in it, so I’m not worried about the effect.”

He added that while the costs of the riots were unclear, the impact on small businesses was “very significant”.He said he is seeking to make insurers pay claims promptly and alert businesses that they might be able to access support under the Riot Compensation Act if they are not insured or not adequately covered by insurance.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Listen: Cops Scramble to Secure Hospital for Biden Health Scare

    Officers from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department rushed to clear roads and secure the perimeter of a hospital that had been placed on standby to treat President Joe Biden for a medical issue last month, according to radio transmission recordings obtained by the Daily Beast.It remains unclear what exactly the undisclosed medical issue was, though the White House announced later that day he had been diagnosed with COVID-19.“Meet at the Valley Hospital ER parking lot. We’re going to meet

  • Trump’s Anger Out of Control as Poll Numbers Keep Cratering

    Donald Trump’s advisers are getting increasingly anxious about his flailing public appearances since the attempt on his life and Democrats’ presidential candidate switcheroo—all while knowing he’s unlikely to change. According to a new Axios report, Trump has grown increasingly angry and frustrated in private as Kamala Harris has surpassed him in multiple polls, a lead that’s only likely to grow after next week’s Democratic National Convention. Fresh polling from The New York Times on Saturday s

  • 'Angry' Donald Trump Fumes At New York Times Over Reporting On His Helicopter Story

    The former president reportedly "excoriated" the paper before blasting "Two Failing New York Times 'reporters'" on his Truth Social platform.

  • Former California lawmaker Nate Holden says he was on the scary helicopter ride with Trump

    Former Los Angeles city councilman and state senator Nate Holden said Friday that he was with former President Donald Trump in the helicopter ride that made an emergency landing, despite Trump saying it was former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown.

  • Walz hits back at Team Trump: He ‘knows nothing about service’

    Gov. Tim Walz (D-Minn.) criticized former President Trump, saying he knows “nothing about service,” as the campaign trail debate over Walz’s military record continues. Walz, speaking at a campaign rally in Las Vegas, said he was proud to wear the “uniform of this country” for 24 years. “Each of you talk about service, Donald Trump…

  • OOF: Trump Campaign's Anti-Kamala Harris Signs Have 1 Major Flaw

    You might have to squint to see what happened.

  • Celine Dion Sinks Trump Campaign's Use Of Iconic Song With 4-Word Question

    Videos posted online from a rally in Montana showed that the singer's famous track played in the background.

  • She once stormed the Capitol for Trump. Now, she’ll be supporting Kamala Harris in November

    Pamela Hemphill who once stormed the Capitol for former President Donald Trump will be supporting Vice President Kamala Harris in November.

  • JD Vance says mass deportations should 'start with 1 million,' defends 'thought experiment' giving parents extra votes

    Republican vice-presidential candidate JD Vance defended his past comments on women and families without children, the Trump campaign's proposals to deport undocumented immigrants and more in a wide-ranging interview with "This Week" co-anchor Jonathan Karl, which airs in full on Sunday morning. Despite the race tightening in recent weeks as Vice President Kamala Harris has taken over the Democratic ticket, the Ohio senator emphasized that he and Trump are "extremely confident" in their chances of winning the election. The senator has come under fire for repeated comments made about childless Americans, including one during an interview in July 2021 with then-Fox News host Tucker Carlson where Vance described leading Democrats including Harris as "childless cat ladies."

  • Protesters interrupted Harris’ speech again. This time, she addressed them

    As Vice President Kamala Harris began her remarks at a campaign stop in Arizona, a group of protesters began chanting off to her right. It was unclear to CNN what exactly they said.

  • Trump stokes fears with ‘unconstitutional’ Harris talk

    Former President Trump is setting off alarms among critics as he pushes the claim that Vice President Harris’s ascent to become the Democratic nominee is somehow unconstitutional, with some warning he could be laying the groundwork to contest an electoral defeat as he did in 2020. Trump has repeatedly sought to cast Harris replacing President…

  • New Battleground Polls Show Harris Has Fundamentally Changed the Race

    If there were any doubt whether Vice President Kamala Harris has transformed this year’s presidential election, Saturday morning’s latest New York Times/Siena College polls put it to rest. In the first Times/Siena College swing state polls since her entry into the race, Harris leads former President Donald Trump by 4 points each in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin among likely voters. It’s a major shift from previous Times/Siena polls, which found Trump leading Harris and President Joe Biden

  • Ukraine is striking targets hundreds of miles inside Russia for 3 key reasons, experts say

    Ukraine has increasingly struck targets deep inside Russian territory in recent months, carrying out a number of hits on airbases and oil refineries.

  • California Democrat Makes Revelation About Trump's Wild Helicopter Story

    Nate Holden, a former member of the Los Angeles City Council, said Donald Trump confused him with another politician in his state.

  • Trump Tears Into ‘Weird’ Label, Calls Tim Walz ‘Freakish’

    Former President Donald Trump tore into Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN) and Vice President Kamala Harris at a rally in Bozeman, Montana on Friday night, calling “comrade Walz,” “very freakish.”“Tim Walz is the man who’s, very freakish,” Trump told the Bozeman crowd. “He’s very freakish. If comrade Walz and comrade Harris win this November, the people cheering will be the pink-haired Marxists, the looters, the perverts, the flag burners, Hamas supporters, drug dealers, gun grabbers and human traffickers.”Tr

  • Alyssa Farah Griffin: Trump Mar-a-Lago presser an ‘absolute dumpster fire’

    Former White House communications director Alyssa Farah Griffin on Friday disparaged President Trump’s lengthy press conference Thursday, arguing the GOP presidential nominee was hurting himself. “This was an absolute dumpster fire of a press conference, just to be clear,” Farah Griffin said on “CNN News Central” to the outlet’s Kate Bolduan, in a clip highlighted…

  • Trump’s Plane Forced To Make Emergency Landing in Montana

    Former President Donald Trump’s plane, Trump Force One, was forced to make an emergency landing in Billings, Montana, on Friday ahead of his rally in Bozeman later that day, according to KTVH.KTVH reported that Trump’s Boeing 757 developed a mechanical issue that forced it down 107 miles east of Bozeman, where he was due to speak at Montana State University at 10 p.m. EST.There were no reported injuries and the former president posted a video to Truth Social announcing his arrival in Montana, al

  • Vance on racial attacks against wife Usha: ‘Don’t attack my wife. She’s out of your league’

    Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio) doubled down on defending his wife, Usha Vance, against the white supremacist attacks she has faced since he was tapped as former President Trump’s running mate last month. “Look, my attitude to these people attacking my wife is, she’s beautiful, she’s smart. What kind of man marries Usha? A very smart…

  • Controversial councillor 'created an environment of fear': Pickering, Ont. council

    PICKERING, ONT. — The mayor of an eastern Ontario city and five out of six municipal councillors are condemning the last member of the group for appearing on an online show they say promotes hate speech and extremist views, arguing her increasingly controversial history has "created an environment of fear and intimidation" on council.

  • Trump's feud with Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp risks blowing the key state

    Twice in the last week, Trump teed off on Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp. One time, the former president even attacked Kemp's wife.