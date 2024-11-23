Governments create ‘market for smugglers’ through militarized borders: lawyer | Canada Tonight
Two men have been found guilty on all charges related to human smuggling in a case where a family from India froze to death in Manitoba trying to cross the Canada-U.S. border in January 2022. Audrey Macklin, the chair in human rights law at the University of Toronto, tells Canada Tonight that countries produce a ‘job creation program’ for smugglers by restricting their borders more harshly and violently.