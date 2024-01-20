Customs checkpoint 22 miles from Dover 'creates hole in the border'

Lorries enter the Sevington Inland Border facility near Ashford, Kent - Jason Alden/Bloomberg

The Government is creating a “hole in the border” that could threaten biosecurity by approving the use of a customs facility 22 miles from the port of Dover, it has been warned.

New checks on animal and plant products from the EU come into force at the end of April, after repeated delays.

Dover district council had proposed that it would carry out the checks at its Bastion Point facility, completed in 2022 as part of a £100 million investment.

But the Government has now said checks will be carried out at the Sevington customs facility, a vast site built in Ashford, more than 20 miles from the border.

The decision to use the £100 million Sevington facility has been taken to cut costs of about £7 million a year, according to correspondence seen by The Telegraph.

Dover Port Health Authority has warned that locating border control so far from the entry point to the country could lead to importers circumventing checks or offloading potentially contaminated items en route.

UK ‘vulnerable’

The creation of Sevington as an official border control point would also mean it could technically process items from outside the EU, creating a new vulnerability for UK biosecurity.

“The Government is creating a hole in the border that wasn’t there previously,” said Lucy Manzano, the head of port health and public protection at Dover district council.

“Their proposal to move checks away from the border is not in the best interest of GB biosecurity and food safety. And it increases the risk by an order of magnitude of a catastrophic disease outbreak, akin to foot and mouth.”

Lorries are inspected at the Sevington Inland Border facility for customs clearance - Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

Natalie Elphicke, the local MP, said the Dover site was better suited to ensuring biosecurity for imports.

“It will inevitably create a less secure environment if there are two port authorities,” she said. “The govt has paid for this state-of-the-art facility at Bastion Point, which should be used. Otherwise it’s a waste of taxpayers’ money.”

Swine fever risk

Dover has recently increased checks on tourist arrivals for meat products given the risk of African swine fever, which has spread across wild boar and domestic pigs in Eastern Europe, Belgium and Sweden.

It says illegal meat imports are on the rise and fears moving the new border checks inland could increase the threat of African swine fever spreading.

“If we do not have oversight of what’s coming in, if we’re not able to control those goods appropriately, at the point of entry, we cannot remove them from the food chain,” said Ms Manzano.

The council has written to the department for food, rural affairs and the environment repeatedly to express its concerns since they were first informed of the decision to locate the customs checks in Ashford in November.

A government spokesman said: “We remain committed to delivering the best border in the world. The Border Target Operating Model is key to delivering this, protecting the UK’s biosecurity, and ensuring our trading partners have confidence in our exports.

“The new model will see a significant reduction in the number of checks required at Border Control Posts (BCPs). We therefore intend that all Sanitary and Phytosanitary (SPS) checks for goods moving across the short straits should be undertaken at the Sevington Inland BCP. This will ensure our high biosecurity standards are maintained, whilst also reducing operating costs and burdens on traders.”

