Governor Beshear should uphold rule of law and protect communities from illicit vapes | Opinion

As the head of Laurel County Correctional Center with decades of criminal justice service under my belt, I know firsthand the importance of upholding the rule of law. It’s not just a lofty ideal but the bedrock that keeps our community safe and our residents out of harm’s way. Now, as we face the growing epidemic of foreign-made illicit vapes being smuggled into our Commonwealth this principle has never been more crucial.

Every day, thousands of illicit, highly flavored disposable vaping devices are easily sold throughout the Commonwealth. These products, primarily made in China, pour into our country because the federal government is failing to do its part to stop them. By one estimate, the number of illicit vaping devices sold in the U.S. has nearly tripled to more than 9,000 since 2020. The easy availability of unregulated vape devices not only harms adult smokers looking to make a switch from cigarettes, but entices teens with bright colors and fruity flavors, which are illegal in China but are dumped into our market, further exacerbating the youth vaping issue. Today, three of the top five brands used by kids are illicit Chinese vapes according to the CDC. As a father of three daughters under the age of 19, this is concerning to me as a parent.

And while the federal government requires these products to be reviewed first by FDA before they can even be sold, the companies shipping them into our towns don’t even bother submitting them for review. That means we don’t even know what is in them.

This issue is also personal. I’m not only an active law enforcement officer but my wife and I own an electronic cigarette manufacturing company we started here in Laurel County in 2012. We employ 10 people locally and work to uphold the highest standards in our manufacturing facility.

I take seriously compliance with the law and work within the regulatory system established by the FDA. There is no doubt this is a costly and time-consuming process – the application we submitted to FDA, which remains under review, cost millions of dollars and consisted of tens of thousands of pages of scientific data. But its important that all manufacturers play by the same rules and companies who ignore those rules get an unfair leg up on legitimate manufacturers like us.

The good news is that Kentucky lawmakers from both sides of the aisle took a strong stand against the explosive growth of illicit vapes when they passed HB 11. This bill would require enhanced wholesaler and retail licensing for vapor products so that retailers will know which vape products can be sold legally in the Commonwealth. The legislation is new, but the concept is not: if you comply with U.S. regulations you can sell your products, if you violate them, you can’t.

Five states have similar laws on the books today, and they work. Bad actors can’t sell their products and any retailer caught selling them faces a financial penalty.

Critics may argue that these efforts are unnecessary, but just last year, when the FDA attempted to crack down on the sale of illicit vapes by issuing warning letters to 189 retailers across 29 states, retailers in nine cities across Kentucky received the letters for stocking these illegal products, including vape shops in Georgetown and Louisville.

Kentucky has always prided itself on a strong business environment and a commitment to the rule of law. Governor Beshear’s support for this legislation would continue that tradition.

Jamie Moseley

Jamie Moseley is currently the jailer of Laurel County and previously worked with the Kentucky State Police and Kentucky’s Department of Criminal Justice Training. In 2012 he founded Crossbar Electronic Cigarettes.