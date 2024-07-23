The Governor Of Colorado's Hilarious Response To Being Asked To Be Kamala Harris' Running Mate Is Going Viral

The last couple of days have been wild, and everyone is still waiting to see who Kamala Harris chooses as her running mate.

MSNBC reports North Carolina governor Roy Cooper, Pennslyvania governor Josh Shapiro, Arizona senator Mark Kelly, Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer, and Minnesota governor Tim Walz are on the shortlist for the job.

Breaking on @MSNBC:The Harris campaign has requested vetting materials from the following potential vice presidential nominee picks: NC Gov. Roy CooperPA Gov. Josh ShapiroAZ Sen. Mark KellyMI Gov. Gretchen WhitmerMN Gov. Tim Walz — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 23, 2024

Colorado Governor Jared Polis' name has also been mentioned.

He was asked by Dana Bash on CNN if he would be interested in the job, and his response is going viral:

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, asked if he’d accept offer to serve as vp for Harris, quips:“Look, if they if they do the polling and it turns out that they need a 49-year-old, bald and gay Jew from Boulder, Colorado, they got my number.” @DanaBashCNN: “😆😆. That was very funny.” pic.twitter.com/N2aF5L6D39 — Jacob N. Kornbluh (@jacobkornbluh) July 22, 2024

When asked about the possibility, he said, "Well, Dana, we're not even there. I appreciate the question. I love the job I'm doing. I love Colorado. It's great. Obviously, if someone asks me, I would take a serious look at it. My phone hasn't rung yet," he said.

“Look, if they do the polling and it turns out that they need a 49-year-old, balding gay Jew from Boulder, Colorado, they got my number.”

People are loving his response.

kind of slay i fear https://t.co/uRXpcddcAW — Bhald Bhaddie (@teejslipko) July 22, 2024

"He deserves a serious look for this comment alone," this person said.

This is epic! He deserves a serious look for this comment alone. https://t.co/CXKFlXrlGx — Michael McKoy (@mkmckoy) July 22, 2024

"Some are saying the bald man demographic is one of the most important groups this cycle," another person joked.

Some are saying the bald man demographic is one of the most important groups this cycle https://t.co/ygA8qxWH4k — Atanu Chakravarty (@chakra_a1) July 23, 2024

And this person stated, well, the obvious: "We all need a 49-year-old balding gay jew from Boulder in our lives."

we all need a 49 year old balding gay jew from Boulder in our lives... https://t.co/CMMm75IjhR — sean o’connor (@aseoconnor) July 22, 2024

