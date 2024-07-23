The Governor Of Colorado's Hilarious Response To Being Asked To Be Kamala Harris' Running Mate Is Going Viral

BuzzFeed
·2 min read

The last couple of days have been wild, and everyone is still waiting to see who Kamala Harris chooses as her running mate.

Kamala Harris speaks passionately at a podium with the Presidential Seal, surrounded by a group of attentive people in the background
Andrew Harnik / Getty Images

MSNBC reports North Carolina governor Roy Cooper, Pennslyvania governor Josh Shapiro, Arizona senator Mark Kelly, Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer, and Minnesota governor Tim Walz are on the shortlist for the job.

Twitter: @kylegriffin1

Colorado Governor Jared Polis' name has also been mentioned.

Jared Polis and Marlon Reis celebrate with supporters in front of a starred flag backdrop. Jared holds up hands with a woman beside him
Rick T. Wilking / Getty Images

He was asked by Dana Bash on CNN if he would be interested in the job, and his response is going viral:

CNN/Twitter: @jacobkornbluh

When asked about the possibility, he said, "Well, Dana, we're not even there. I appreciate the question. I love the job I'm doing. I love Colorado. It's great. Obviously, if someone asks me, I would take a serious look at it. My phone hasn't rung yet," he said.

Dana Bash interviews Jared Polis on CNN about political developments
CNN

“Look, if they do the polling and it turns out that they need a 49-year-old, balding gay Jew from Boulder, Colorado, they got my number.”

Dana Bash and Jared Polis discuss political topics on CNN in a split-screen format with news ticker at the bottom
CNN

People are loving his response.

CNN/ Twitter: @teejslipko

"He deserves a serious look for this comment alone," this person said.

CNN/Twitter: @mkmckoy

"Some are saying the bald man demographic is one of the most important groups this cycle," another person joked.

CNN/Twitter: @chakra_a1

And this person stated, well, the obvious: "We all need a 49-year-old balding gay jew from Boulder in our lives."

CNN/Twitter: @aseoconnor

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories